Kurt Angle says Brock Lesnar has already told him who he wants to face next

Recent reports have suggested that former WWE Universal Champion Brock Lesnar's contract with the company has expired. There has been a lot of speculation about what this means for WWE and Brock Lesnar. There's been talk about him moving to AEW, which Chris Jericho was not very sure about.

Some fans have also talked about the possibility of The Beast returning to MMA, and fighting in the UFC. WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle, who is a real-life friend of Brock Lesnar, revealed what Lesnar told him recently about his next opponent.

Brock Lesnar reveals to Kurt Angle who he wants to face next

While appearing in the WrestlingInc Daily Podcast, Angle said that he spoke to Brock Lesnar, and The Beast told him that he wants to face former UFC Light Heavyweight Champion, Jon Jones.

“Brock’s told me that several times, that’s who he wants...I think that might be the only way to get Brock to fight. I think he just wants Jones.” (H/T Cageside Seats)

Lesnar hasn't been inside an octagon for the last four years, with his last fight in the octagon taking place in 2016 against Mark Hunt. The former UFC Heavyweight Champion had confronted MMA legend Daniel Cormier in 2018, after he entered the cage at UFC 226 and laid out a challenge to DC.

Brock Lesnar re-entered the USADA testing pool in the hopes of fight with Cormier, but is was later revealed by UFC President Dana White that Lesnar had pulled out of the fight and that he was done fighting in UFC. A recent report indicated why Lesnar has stayed away from the MMA ring, with the report suggesting that Lesnar's wife Sable was not a fan of the sport.

Lesnar's last appearance in WWE was back in April 2020 when he faced off against Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania 36, and lost his WWE Championship to the Scottisch Psychopath.