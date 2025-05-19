Kurt Angle and three other legends should be WWE agents, Vince Russo says (Exclusive)

Kurt Angle is widely viewed as one of the greatest wrestlers in WWE history. According to veteran writer Vince Russo, the 1996 Olympic hero is the perfect person to help backstage with today's generation of in-ring talents.

Angle cemented his status as an all-time WWE great between 1999 and 2006. The 56-year-old later wrestled for TNA, where he worked closely with Russo on storyline ideas. He also had a brief spell as a WWE agent in 2019 and 2020.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on the latest episode of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo. Discussing Angle's wrestling knowledge, the 64-year-old questioned why the WWE Hall of Famer is no longer a behind-the-scenes producer. He also named Bret Hart, Jeff Jarrett, and The Undertaker as three other legends who would thrive in the role.

"Bro, I'll tell you who would be great agents, but I think it would depend on whether they wanna do it or not," Russo said. "Angle, without a shadow of a doubt. Bret, unbelievable. Double J would be a great, great agent. 'Taker would be a great, great agent. There are people out there that would just be absolutely phenomenal in that role." [From 04:57 – 05:27]

Vince Russo on WWE's legendary agents

Wrestlers usually speak to an agent, also known as a producer, backstage before a match. Agents collaborate with performers before running ideas past the company's higher-ups.

Vince Russo was a head writer for WWE in the mid-to-late 1990s before joining WCW. Two of Vince McMahon's right-hand men, Gerald Brisco and Pat Patterson, were among the company's top agents in those days.

"I mean, Patterson and Brisco were doing the bulk of it, bro," Russo added. "They were really doing a lot of it. I think [Tony] Garea was there. Early on, when I first started, Jim Myers [George Steele] was there. When I first started with them, Chief [Jay Strongbow] was an agent. Rene Goulet. [Blackjack] Lanza was an agent." [From 5:34 – 6:10]

