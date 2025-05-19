Rusev should receive title match against WWE RAW star, Vince Russo thinks (Exclusive)

Rusev made his WWE return on the April 21 episode of RAW after a five-year absence. Vince Russo, WWE's head writer in the late 1990s, thinks The Bulgarian Brute should be fast-tracked into a world title storyline.

On the May 5 episode of RAW, Rusev defeated Otis in a six-minute match before attacking his opponent's Alpha Academy stablemate Akira Tozawa. A week later, the 39-year-old defended his actions in a backstage video. He also claimed WWE fans only chant his name to mock him.

Russo spoke to host Dr. Chris Featherstone on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing With Russo about Jey Uso's World Heavyweight Championship storyline. Asked about a possible future opponent, the veteran writer mentioned Rusev as a viable challenger.

"Every time you ask that question, here's the first question in my mind. Who's over?" Russo said. "Nobody's over. Nobody's over, so where do you go? Bro, put him in there with Rusev. Put him in there with Rusev." [6:36 – 6:50]

When Rusev could realistically earn a WWE World Heavyweight Championship opportunity

In the immediate future, Rusev looks unlikely to enter the world title picture on RAW.

Jey Uso will defend the World Heavyweight Championship against Logan Paul at Saturday Night's Main Event on May 24. Beyond that, it has already been confirmed that Gunther will receive a title opportunity against Paul or Uso on the June 9 episode of RAW.

Rusev could potentially earn a title shot if he wins the Men's Money in the Bank ladder match. However, at the time of writing, the three-time United States Champion has not been announced for any qualifying bouts.

Money in the Bank 2025 will take place on June 7, two days before Gunther's World Heavyweight Championship match.

