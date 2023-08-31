LA Knight accuses former WWE Champion of being jealous of him; fires major shots

LA Knight recently accused The Miz of being jealous of him ahead of their clash at WWE Payback this weekend.

Earlier this month, The Megastar eliminated The Miz from the 25-man Slim Jim Battle Royal at SummerSlam. The two superstars later started a feud on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown. They are scheduled to square off next Saturday at the Payback Premium Live Event.

Speaking on Pro Wrestling Talk STL, Knight claimed that his Payback opponent is jealous of him.

"[Is The Miz jealous of the popularity of LA Knight?] Well, I mean if you look at what Michael Cole said on SmackDown a couple weeks ago. He said that The Miz is jealous, which is double down on what you just said and I'd have to agree. Because what, I showed up on RAW couple nights after winning the Slim Jim Battle Royal, you know, had to go in and do a couple photo shoots and stuff like that and here he is, gets all upset about it," he said.

The Megastar added:

"So, I don't know, you know this past Monday he dressed up like me and that makes sense, doesn't it? Because I think I'd said last week on RAW he is jealous of me and you know why? Because he always wanted to be me. Now, I'm not saying that he knew who LA Knight was years ago but what I mean is he wanted the level of success that I've come across. He wanted the adulation that I've come across. He's wanted the reactions that I've gotten, people chanting his name, quoting him. And instead, the best reaction he's ever gotten in his entire career was walking out as me just a couple nights ago on RAW." [3:31 - 4:23]

LA Knight teased going after a major WWE championship after Payback. Check out the details here.

Vince Russo praised The Miz's promo on WWE RAW

Last Monday, The Miz dressed up as LA Knight on Monday Night RAW and cut a promo in which he mocked his Payback opponent. The former WWE Champion's performance in the segment was praised by many, including former WWE writer Vince Russo.

Speaking on Legion of RAW, Russo stated that The Miz's promo was the best thing on the show.

"The best thing on the show. [It was] the best thing Miz has done in I can't even remember how long. He did a great job. Unbelievable! Great job, bro. Most entertaining I've seen him in the last five years."

LA Knight broke character to send a bold & honest message to WWE regarding his booking ahead of a major event. Check it out here.

Please credit Pro Wrestling Talk STL and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.