LA Knight expresses desire to face 8-time WWE Champion in a first-time-ever match

LA Knight is ready to step into the ring with former WWE Champion The Miz at Payback on September 2.

The Miz, among others, have openly taken jabs at Knight for the latter drawing inspiration from Attitude Era stars. The duo kickstarted their storyline after SummerSlam, with The A-Lister labeling the SmackDown star a wannabe.

While talking to talkSPORT a few days back, LA Knight stated that he has no qualms about it, and whoever wants to put his name up there with the greats of yesteryear can continue to do so, calling it a "hell of an elevation."

He was also asked about a verbal competition with The Rock at some point down the line. The 40-year-old feels that if that were to happen, then it should lead to a match, reminding fans of his unique history with The Brahma Bull:

"If that happens then we gotta do something physical right? I don't mind dropping The Rock on his head! I owe him one from about ten years ago when he hit me with 'It Doesn't Matter' ten years ago so I owe him a little something." [H/T: talkSPORT]

The former Million Dollar Champion won $35,000 but only lasted two episodes in The Rock's 2013 reality show, The Hero. Furthermore, he fell victim to the WWE legend's 'It Doesn't Matter' catchphrase.

LA Knight's homage to Bray Wyatt this past week on Friday Night SmackDown was a thing of beauty, and fans received him with open arms when the spotlight shone brightly on him. The late superstar's throwback post has also been making the rounds online.

LA Knight questions The Miz's relationship with wife Maryse ahead of WWE Payback

On SmackDown LowDown, LA Knight claimed that The Miz's unattractiveness fascinates him because, despite it, he managed to bag Maryse. The Megastar went all out with his verbal jabs on The A-Lister:

"He [The Miz] talks about his wife. He always wants to brag about his wife, doesn't he? I gotta tell you what man. I gotta hand it to you. It is a major accomplishment for you to have bagged her. Because here is the deal man. You got the s*x appeal of a clogged toilet as far as I'm concerned."

The upcoming contest between Knight and The Miz has sparked massive interest among the WWE Universe, especially after The A-Lister's impersonation on the go-home edition of Monday Night RAW.

