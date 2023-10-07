LA Knight responds to potentially facing popular 4-time WWE Champion as a babyface

LA Knight has a plethora of WWE Superstars that he could face in the upcoming months. Irrespective of the opponent he faces, it does not change the fact that he is the Megastar of the people.

Speaking of the crowd, a 42-year-old veteran was the superstar whom they chose as their top guy for the last decade, and it made all the difference. Since he is in the rival promotion AEW, a match between him and LA Knight is less probable.

While appearing on SHAK Wrestling, Knight was caught off-guard when he was asked about the potential box office success of a match against Bryan Danielson, formerly known as Daniel Bryan. The Megastar was asked if it would work with him as a babyface and The American Dragon as a heel.

"'Oh, boy,' Knight exclaimed. 'You never know. But, you know, that's why people online started calling it the YEAH Movement. And I'm like, why are we doing that? It's so close to Yes [Movement], don't do that. I'd rather call it a revolution because that's what I feel more like it is. But you know, whatever. At this point, they've already done it."' [11:32 - 11:58]

This Saturday night at WWE Fastlane, LA Knight will team up with John Cena to take on The Bloodline. Despite Kevin Nash's harsh critiquing of LA Knight, the former's real-life friend recently defended the Megastar and even disclosed that he is a fan. Check out more about it here.

LA Knight dismisses comparisons to Bryan Danielson and current WWE Superstar

Much like the Yes Movement in WWE, Sami Zayn's rise to main event status over the course of the last year was compared to LA Knight's surge in popularity. The Megastar, though, wants none of that. Speaking on WESH, he elaborated:

"Well you know, look, and not to take anything away from the names that you named; Sami Zayn, Daniel Bryan, all those guys. They did amazing things to get that kind of reaction but at the same time, I think, in a weird way, you can’t even compare their thing to mine only because they had already been established," Knight said.

He went on:

"They had already had runs as champions, whether it was Tag Team Champion, Intercontinental Champion, U.S. Champion, whatever it was, they’ve had runs whereas I am completely out of the gate for most of this audience since October." [H/T: POST Wrestling]

John Cena also recently spoke candidly about his tag partner at WWE Fastlane, revealing how he truly feels about him. According to the GOAT, LA Knight's story is strikingly similar to his. Read about the Megastar's thoughts here.

