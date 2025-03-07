LA Knight's final message before clash for United States Championship on WWE SmackDown

Fresh off an industry-defining WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, LA Knight has an opportunity to rectify his omission from the premium live event. The Megastar will look to reclaim the United States Title from Shinsuke Nakamura on SmackDown.

In November 2024, The Wayward Samurai surprised Knight and WWE fans when he scored a huge victory over The Megastar. Heading into Survivor Series, few could have fathomed Nakamura winning the title, and this is because LA Knight was finally getting rewarded for his enviable fan popularity. However, some industry veterans feel the company had dropped the ball on him.

Taking to Instagram, LA Knight highlighted last week's victory over Jacob Fatu and Carmelo Hayes in the Triple Threat Match to become the number one contender for The King of Strongstyle's gold, and the follow-up promo. He will attempt to become a two-time US Champ against Shinsuke Nakamura on the upcoming edition of the blue brand.

"Tonight’s the night," wrote Knight.

The Triple Threat victory could be a sign that WWE has not given up on The Megastar, as the bout featured two young stars the company is high on—especially Jacob Fatu. Could he take home the US Title tonight? SmackDown airs live from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia and will also feature fallout from the blockbuster Elimination Chamber show.

Will WWE throw a curveball at LA Knight instead on SmackDown?

For weeks, there have been speculations that a WrestleMania showdown between LA Knight and Drew McIntyre is in the works. However, McIntyre lost the Men's Elimination Chamber Match when Damian Priest pinned him. Priest had also eliminated The Scottish Psychopath at the Royal Rumble.

Is it The Punisher or The Megastar that Drew faces on the Grandest Stage of Them All? WWE analyst Sam Roberts picked Knight as the right opponent, calling it a match between two wrestlers who hate each other in real life.

Meanwhile, Disco Inferno claimed he spoke to Knight recently and pushed for this match to get booked at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas come April. Inferno feels The Megastar can match with Drew McIntyre's mic work.

Which match would you rather see at WrestleMania 41? Hit the discuss button and sound off!

