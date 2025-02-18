"It's about two guys that hate each other in real life" - Analyst on LA Knight potentially facing ex-WWE Champion at WrestleMania 41

LA Knight competed at WrestleMania for the first time in his WWE career last year. WWE analyst Sam Roberts recently suggested The Megastar should have his second WrestleMania match against a former world champion.

Following the Men's Royal Rumble, reports suggested Drew McIntyre left the arena legitimately angry because another superstar went into business for himself during the match. It was later alleged that LA Knight took too much ring room to "get his stuff in," which did not sit well with The Scottish Warrior. The two superstars took digs at each other later on SmackDown and social media.

Speaking on his Notsam Wrestling podcast, Roberts suggested there are different directions McIntyre can go on the road to WrestleMania. However, he disclosed that he would like to see the former WWE Champion square off with The Megastar:

"I kinda feel like the LA Knight match is the way to go. I think that LA Knight vs. Drew McIntyre at WrestleMania is the Drew McIntyre match. To me, it's compelling. To me, It's a story for Drew McIntyre and LA Knight that is not contingent on anything else. For Damian Priest, it would be about getting to the next step. It's not about getting to the next step. For Jimmy Uso, it would be about The Bloodline and the bigger picture there. It's not about The Bloodline or the bigger picture," he said.

The RAW Talk host pointed out that the match would tell the story of two superstars who allegedly hate each other in real life:

"It's about two guys that hate each other in real life, as far as we're concerned, as far as the audience's perception. We could be made to believe that these two guys hate each other in real life. You've got two guys who both have chips on their shoulders, whether it's in character or out of character," Roberts added. [22:00 - 22:50]

Will LA Knight challenge Shinsuke Nakamura for the WWE United States Championship?

Drew McIntyre defeated LA Knight and Jimmy Uso to advance to the Elimination Chamber. After failing to qualify for the anticipated match for a shot at Cody Rhodes' Undisputed WWE Championship, The Megastar went back to chasing the United States Title.

Last Friday on SmackDown, the 42-year-old argued with The Miz over challenging Shinsuke Nakamura for the United States Championship. General Manager Nick Aldis then booked the two in a match against each other, which Knight won. After the square-off, The Megastar had an intense face-off with the Japanese champion.

Knight lost the title to Nakamura at Survivor Series: WarGames last November. It will be interesting to see if The Megastar can recapture the United States Title heading into WrestleMania 41.

Please credit Notsam Wrestling and give an H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

