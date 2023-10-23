LA Knight has "stolen" more from 47-year-old ex-WWE star than Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock, claims veteran

Wrestling veteran Kenny Bolin believes LA Knight "stole" more aspects of his gimmick from Ken Anderson (Mr. Kennedy) than WWE legends The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin.

LA Knight made his main roster debut last year. He has since become one of the most popular superstars in the Stamford-based company. However, he was criticized by some legends and veterans, including Kevin Nash, for allegedly copying Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

During a recent episode of his The Bolin Alley, the wrestling veteran addressed the same subject, claiming Knight was "stealing" more from Anderson's character than The Texas Rattlesnake and The Brahma Bull.

"I see a lot, because everybody compares, they b**ch to a degree that LA Knight has stolen a lot from The Rock and Stone Cold Steve Austin and a couple others. I see maybe he's stolen more from you [Ken Anderson] than them. And I don't have a problem. I consider that an honor. You're not there no more, he is. And why not? And he wears the vest like you wore. And I don't think he's more or less copying Steve as more than he's copying you," he said. [2:43:21 - 2:43:50]

26-year-old WWE Superstar has "no chance in hell" of becoming the next face of the company, believes Kenny Bolin. Check out his comments here.

LA Knight will challenge Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel

LA Knight is currently one of the top stars on SmackDown. He recently started feuding with Roman Reigns. The two superstars are scheduled to square off in an Undisputed WWE Universal Championship match next month at Crown Jewel in Saudi Arabia.

Speaking to 100% Wrestling Podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Eric Bischoff claimed it was too soon for Knight to go after Reigns.

"[You think is it to soon for him to go after Roman Reigns at this moment?] In my opinion, yes. And I've learned this the hard way. You learn more, I've leared more from my mistakes than I have from my success, trust me. But, I think the art, the real art in writing and creating and building a professional wrestling organization is, this is so such a subtlety, but the real art is making the fans want to see someone succeed. Make the fans want to see LA Knight become a world champion. Make the fans want to see Cody Rhodes become the world champion. Make the fans want to see whoever next become the world champion or become more successful," he said.

Check out three reasons why Roman Reigns vs. LA Knight at Crown Jewel may not be a good idea here.

Please credit The Bolin Alley and give a H/T to Sportskeeda if you use the above transcription.

Vince Russo claims a WWE legend wants to die in a wrestling ring here