LA Knight taunts Logan Paul following WWE SmackDown

LA Knight appears to have a new direction on SmackDown after WWE planted the seeds a few weeks ago. On the blue brand last Friday night, he challenged United States Champion Logan Paul.

The Maverick failed to put away Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes in Saudi Arabia last week. He teased going after The American Nightmare again, but perhaps he needs to put his own title on the line first against The Megastar of WWE.

Taking to X, Knight shared a screenshot of the two men confronting one another ahead of King and Queen of the Ring in front of SmackDown general manager Nick Aldis's office. He also had a four-word message:

"@LoganPaul whenever you’re ready, Champ."

The two had interacted briefly during the summer of 2023 on WWE TV. Although a match was reportedly in the works, the company opted to go with Paul's clash with Ricochet that year. Logan Paul has openly expressed his disdain for LA Knight.

Logan Paul claims The Megastar of WWE is not on his radar

After LA Knight laid down the challenge on SmackDown, Logan Paul took to social media to respond to him. Paul shared a video in which he laughed at the prospect of The Megastar coming after his title. Furthermore, The Maverick boasted about his success in both his professional and personal life.

"You want what I have, huh? [laughs] That's funny brother. Here's the thing: I don't give a da*n what you want; I don't care. I'm chilling, I'm living my life as the champ, went out on date nights with my honey, she's pregnant. I got a whole life ahead of me, and my life doesn't involve you [laughs]," Paul said.

Check out LA Knight's challenge on SmackDown below:

It remains to be seen how and when the company books the inevitable clash between the two for the United States Championship. They are advertised for the upcoming episode of the blue brand.

The fans are well aware of how LA Knight and Logan Paul can keep them entertained simply by trading barbs. However, it is a rivalry that has been slowly building up for an entire year, so anticipation is sky-high for the eventual showdown.