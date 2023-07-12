LA Knight is "the hottest guy" in WWE; there is "nothing wrong with what he's doing," according to wrestling veteran

Former Million Dollar Champion LA Knight has been the talk of the town since he was considered the top guy to win the 2023 Money in the Bank.

Wrestling legend Konnan believes in the 40-year-old star's potential and called him "the hottest guy" despite his recent criticism and failure to win the coved MITB briefcase.

However, in recent events, WWE Hall of Famer Kevin Nash called out LA Knight. He referred to former Million Dollar Champion's style as a cheap rip-off imitation of WWE legends Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock.

While speaking on the recent Keepin' It 100 podcast, Konnan said Knight's version in IMPACT Wrestling did not sit well with him. However, the 40-year-old star has developed himself in the Stamford-based company.

The wrestling veteran also defended and shunted Kevin Nash's accusation by stating that the former Maximum Male Model manager is inspired by the Attitude Era legends rather than copying them. He went on to call Knight "the hottest guy in the company."

"The first time I saw him in IMPACT, I [said] this guy is kind of a ripoff of The Rock. That is the first thing that I thought when I saw him. But then I kept seeing him. The Rock never said, 'Yeah!' Or 'Dummy!' He's inspired by The Rock, [who] hasn't been in wrestling on a consistent basis for 25 years. What's the big deal? I see nothing wrong with what he's doing," Konnan said. [H/T - Wrestling Inc.]

LA Knight can reportedly turn one of the biggest babyfaces in WWE

According to the latest reports, the SmackDown Superstar could gain massive momentum ahead of his WWE career.

Not only did he receive a massive pop in the O2 Arena, London, but he also blew the roof off last month by being in the top five of WWE merchandise sales.

As per BWE, wrestling fans could soon witness LA Knight becoming a babyface moniker. Let's hope the 40-year-old turning to the bright side does not hamper his momentum among the fans.

During the MITB post-show press conference, even Chief Content Officer Triple H shared that Knight is a brilliant superstar with mic and wrestling skills, but good things take time, which also hinted at a babyface turn of the superstar.

Do you want to see LA Knight turn babyface? Sound off in the comments section below.

