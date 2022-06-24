"I’ll do it" - Released WWE Superstar accepts Ric Flair’s offer for his final match

Ric Flair is looking for an opponent for his last match on July 31 and a former WWE Superstar has stepped forward to accept the challenge.

This afternoon, Sean Ross Sapp reported that Flair doesn't care if his opponent is a big name. He stated that The Nature Boy just wants someone who can do a good job in the ring.

CJ Perry (formerly known as Lana) in WWE, replied to this tweet from Sapp to step forward and accept The Nature Boy's challenge. Tweeting out:

"*Sigh* OK, I'll do it," CJ Perry said in a tweet.

Starrcast Events caught wind of CJ Perry accepting the challenge and took to social media to reveal that they could neither confirm nor deny that she is The Nature Boy's opponent. Tweeting out:

"We can’t confirm or deny if @TheCJPerry is @RicFlairNatrBoy’s opponent at Ric Flair’s Final Match… But we CAN confirm that Meet & Greets with CJ at #STARRCAST are available NOW!" Starrcast Events said in a tweet.

The first two matches for Ric Flair's Last Match event have been revealed

Starrcast held a press conference this afternoon with The Nature Boy to discuss the "Ric Flair's Last Match" event on July 31.

While they didn't name an opponent for Flair during the press conference, we did get two match announcements that featured stars from both IMPACT and Major League Wrestling:

Josh Alexander defends the IMPACT Wrestling World Championship against Jacob Fatu of Major League Wrestling

The Wolves (Eddie Edwards and Davey Richards) take on The Motor City Machine Guns (Alex Shelley and Chris Sabin)

While we still have no idea who Flair's real opponent will be at the event, it will be fun to see what other wrestlers step forward in the coming weeks to accept The Nature Boy's challenge..

