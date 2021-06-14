Lana challenges 9-year-old star to a match

WWE released Lana earlier this month, and she recently promised her fans to reveal some possibly controversial details about the company. Meanwhile, she has also issued an interesting challenge on social media.

As shared on Instagram by Amanda Huber, her son, Brodie Lee Jr. (AEW's Negative One), had a casual match with WWE Superstar Liv Morgan not too long ago.

A few superstars, including Lana, have commented on the post recently.

The former WWE talent expressed her excitement over this development and laid down a friendly challenge for the 9-year-old star.

"I get to have a match with Brodie next !!!!!!!!!!!!! I am challenging him right here, right now !!!! ❤️," stated Lana.

Interestingly, Brodie Lee Jr. turned nine years old back in January, which happens to be the same month he was spotted training with Liv Morgan and superstar-turned-producer TJ Wilson.

You can check out what Morgan stated about her first-ever intergender match with Brodie Jr. HERE.

It's heartwarming to see how the wrestling world has embraced the 9-year-old star with open arms ever since his father, unfortunately, passed away last year.

Lana isn't the only popular star that WWE recently let go

Braun Strowman at WrestleMania 37

Along with Lana, WWE released the following stars on June 2nd due to budget cuts:

Braun Strowman

Aleister Black

Ruby Riott

Murphy

Santana Garrett

Braun Strowman and Aleister Black's releases surprised everyone the most. After all, Strowman had been involved in the WWE Championship picture a month before being let go by the company. Black's repackaged character was just about to make a splash in a potential SmackDown feud with Big E.

#Smackdown

Fans: what happened to Big E vs Aleister Black?



WWE: pic.twitter.com/PUoqcagbkQ — The Third King (@thirdking0208) June 12, 2021

Meanwhile, Lana and Ruby Riott were involved in separate tag teams with Naomi and Liv Morgan, respectively. Their WWE releases have only led to a decrease in the number of contenders for the Women's Tag Team Championship.

In your opinion, which pro wrestling promotions would be the ideal destinations for these stars? Sound off in the comments section below.

To stay updated with the latest news, rumors, and controversies in WWE every day, subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling’s YouTube channel.

Edited by Kaushik Das