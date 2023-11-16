Lana says 29-year-old WWE Superstar has a "perfect face"

AEW's CJ Perry aka Lana has heaped big praise on a current WWE Superstar in her new Instagram story.

Perry is quite close with WWE's Liv Morgan, and the duo occasionally hang out with each other. The two best friends have nothing but love and admiration for each other.

Liv Morgan has been making news lately for her role in the movie The Kill Room. She recently shared a post showing her gratitude for getting a chance to star in the movie. Lana shared the post on her Instagram story, and had the following to say about Morgan:

"Perfect face Liv Morgan !! Just flawless! So proud of the first film you were in with such an iconic cast !!"

Perry's Instagram story about Liv Morgan

Liv Morgan wanted to revisit her love angle with Lana

On the last RAW of 2019, Bobby Lashley married CJ Perry in the middle of the ring in a lavish ceremony. The wedding was crashed by Perry's real-life husband Miro, fka Rusev, as well as a returning Liv Morgan. The latter then professed her love for Perry in a rather surprising moment.

Lashley and Lana later had a Mixed Tag Team match against Rusev and Morgan, with the babyfaces suffering a loss. While speaking with Kenny McIntosh of Inside The Ropes, Morgan stated that she would love to revisit the angle:

“Me personally, I would love to touch on that story again, because I think it’s so important just to show not different people but, you know, ‘Hey, maybe I love this girl,’ you know, like, I think it’s important just to show that. But I don’t think you ever can ever say never in WWE. I think anything and everything is open to being visited again. Is that happening? I have no idea. But would I like it? For sure. But it was a very crazy experience.”

Unfortunately, Perry was let go by WWE in 2021. She is currently working for AEW, and is managing fellow former WWE star Andrade.

What was your immediate reaction to seeing Morgan profess her love for Perry back in 2019? Sound off the comments section below.

