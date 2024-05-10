Lance Anoa'i sends a message to Jey Uso after his title match at WWE Backlash

In the aftermath of WWE Backlash France, Lance Anoa'i sent a message to Jey Uso. Lance, a real-life member of The Bloodline, has previously appeared on WWE TV during Roman Reigns' feud with Drew McIntyre in 2019.

At the Premium Live Event, Jey was unsuccessful in dethroning Damian Priest and winning the World Heavyweight Championship. However, the former multi-time tag team champion received an incredible reception from the WWE Universe in France.

Post-match, Jey took to Instagram to pay tribute to the late Bray Wyatt. His Instagram post caught Lance's attention who commented with the fire emoji.

Check out a screengrab of Lance Anoa'i's Instagram comment on Jey's post:

After losing to Priest at Backlash France, Jey bounced back with a victory over Finn Balor in the first round of the King of the Ring Tournament. The former Bloodline member will face Ilja Dragunov in the second round. Dragunov was victorious over Ricochet in the opening round.

Lance Anoa'i has admitted he's trying to join The Bloodline

Lance Anoa'i is keen on joining his family members in The Bloodline over in WWE. The faction has undergone major changes, especially since Roman Reigns lost the Undisputed WWE Championship to Cody Rhodes.

Speaking with The Tantalizing Tony Wrestling Show, Lance discussed the possibility of him joining The Bloodline. He claimed to be making moves and joining the group. He said:

"Hopefully, one day, man, we'll make it. You know, there's a lot of free agents in my family. So, we're trying to make moves and join The Bloodline."

The Bloodline previously consisted of The Usos. Following Sami Zayn's exit, Jey Uso became the first member of the Anoa'i family to quit the group, alongside his brother Jimmy, who would eventually return to the faction.

However, post-WrestleMania XL, Solo Sikoa, and the debuting Tama Tonga booted Jimmy out of the faction. At Backlash France, the faction added Tanga Loa and also had a brief staredown with Jey Uso moments before his match against Damian Priest.

