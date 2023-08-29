Latest on WWE lawsuit over alleged racism issue - Reports

There has been a new update in the wake of a lawsuit against WWE by a former writer, Britany Abrahams. The ex-writer dragged the Stamford-based promotion to the courtroom over alleged racism and other issues.

In April 2023, Abrahams filed a lawsuit against Stephanie McMahon, Vince McMahon, Chris Dunn, Ryan Callahan, Mike Heller, and other officials for objectively using offensive, racist, and stereotypical jargon in scripts.

As per the reports, WWE Superstars such as Mansoor, Bianca Belair, and Apollo Crews were victims of racist creative pitches and angles, including discriminative offenses.

Recently, Britney Abrahams filed a lawsuit to dismiss all the defendants' names listed above except World Wrestling Entertainment. Hence, the Stamford-based promotion remains the sole defendant in the case.

According to the latest reports by PWInsider, WWE and Abrahams filed a joint petition that seeks to extend the company's deadline for a response until November 3. On August 28, the court signed off on the motion and approved it.

Expand Tweet

Vince Russo feels "something weird" is happening in WWE after no updates about Vince McMahon on landmark day

The Executive Chairman of the board, Vince McMahon, recently turned 78 on August 24. However, the employees in the Stamford-based promotion did not acknowledge this landmark day. The day also happens to be the same as Bray Wyatt's sudden demise.

On McMahon's 78th birthday, there were no celebratory messages or posts by stars or colleagues wishing the former chairman.

During this week's Legion of RAW, Russo commented on surprisingly zero reaction over Vince McMahon's big day. The former writer expressed that something weird was happening in the company, leading to the silent acknowledgment of McMahon's 78th birthday.

"Vince McMahon's birthday came and went without WWE saying anything. Something weird is going on here. I knew it was his birthday. Nobody said nothing," Russo said.

Watch the video below:

It remains to be seen what ex-writer Britney has in her arsenal to bring down World Wrestling Entertainment or the company's employees until the next hearing.

What did you think of World Wrestling Entertainment's latest lawsuit? Sound off in the comments section below.

The unstoppable rise of Rhea Ripley in WWE