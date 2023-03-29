Leaked alleged WWE document is "f**king horsesh*t," according to former Tag Team Champion

Former Tag Team Champion Rene Dupree recently claimed that the leaked salary list of WWE Superstars from 2006 is fake.

Dupree joined the Stamford-based company in 2002. About a year later, he made his main roster debut. The 39-year-old competed for about four years on Monday Night RAW and SmackDown before requesting a release and eventually leaving in July 2007.

A few days ago, an alleged pay list of WWE Superstars in 2006 started circulating on social media. Dupree was one of the names on that sheet, which mentioned that he was earning $289,000 at the time.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree addressed the alleged document, claiming it was fake.

"You know, I can tell you folks right now that that list is f**king horsesh*t. I can't speak for anybody else but 2005-2006 dude I was out half year with an injury and I wasn't on one pay-per-view. I think I did RAW twice. I didn't get one action figure and someone said I was in a video game with the funky mustache but I didn't get no royalty check for it," he said. [0:34 - 0:57]

Will Rene Dupree return to WWE?

Rene Dupree last competed in a WWE ring in February 2007 when he teamed up with his La Résistance partner Sylvain Grenier to defeat Victor Camille and Will Flores on ECW.

During a recent episode of Cafe de Rene, Dupree disclosed that he had indeed had talks with Vince McMahon's promotion for a comeback. However, he ruled out the possibility of returning to the company.

"I was contacted by the WWE. Well, an agent contacted someone that I've known for years and that person contacted me. But it's not in the cards. I'm sorry everyone. But yes, they (...) I mean, I still keep it a secret but there was talks of, anyway," he said. [7:19 - 7:49]

