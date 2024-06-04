Leaked video shows Dominik Mysterio confirming injury status

A video has surfaced online of Dominik Mysterio following last night's episode of WWE RAW at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania. The Judgment Day member suffered a "freak accident" earlier this year and had to undergo Tommy John surgery.

WWE shared footage that was not seen on RAW earlier today featuring Domnik Mysterio on the entrance ramp following The Judgment Day's brutal beatdown of Braun Strowman. In the video, Mysterio can be seen shadowboxing, seemingly indicating that he is getting closer to being fully healthy. You can check out the video in the post below.

Trending

Liv Morgan has been trying to steal Dominik Mysterio from Rhea Ripley in recent weeks. The Eradicator has not been seen since she was forced to give up her Women's World Championship due to injury, ending her title reign at 380 days.

WWE Hall of Famer suggests retirement match against Dominik Mysterio

Rey Mysterio has pitched an interesting retirement match in WWE against Dominik Mysterio with a very entertaining stipulation.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Emily Mae ahead of WrestleMania XL in an exclusive interview, Rey Mysterio was asked who he would want to face in a retirement match. He named Dirty Dom and suggested they have a Hair vs. Mask match down the line.

"That is a very good question, and [a] very hard one as well," Rey Mysterio said. "I don't think I have an opponent in mind, but if I had to put all my marbles on the line, I wouldn't mind betting my mask against something big, something worth me winning for the very last time. I don't know who that is. I mean, would Dom put his hair on the line? Mask versus hair? Why not? Yeah, that might be a great option." [2:44 – 3:21]

Rey Mysterio has defeated his son at the past two WrestleMania events. He beat him in a singles match at WWE WrestleMania 39 and then in a tag team match at WrestleMania XL earlier this year. It will be interesting to see if Dominik Mysterio will get the chance to retire his father when the time is right.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback