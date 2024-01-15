Legend admits WWE Hall of Fame omission was his own fault

The 2022 WWE Hall of Fame class included several legendary wrestlers, including The Steiner Brothers and The Undertaker. In a recent interview, Scott Steiner explained why it took so long for him to be inducted into the elite group.

Steiner wrestled for WWE between 1992 and 1994 before returning for another spell with the company between 2002 and 2004. The 61-year-old's second WWE stint was widely viewed as a disappointment. He later said he would refuse a Hall of Fame induction if WWE asked him.

On the Two Man Power Trip of Wrestling Podcast, Steiner admitted his omission from the WWE Hall of Fame until 2022 was due to his past comments:

"That was self-induced. I went up to the WWE after they bought WCW. I went up there hurt, wasn't as mobile. I was p****d off and it took a while for me to get over that. It's never good to hang on to that stuff. Plus, since Bronson [Steiner's nephew Bron Breakker] was there, it made that decision that much more easier." [10:02 – 10:38]

Steiner won the WWE Tag Team Championship twice with his brother Rick. He also held several WCW titles, including the World Heavyweight Championship.

Scott Steiner reflects on his WWE Hall of Fame induction

The Steiner Brothers joined the WWE Hall of Fame on April 1, 2022, the night before WrestleMania 38 began. They were inducted by Rick's son, Bron Breakker, one of NXT's top stars at the time.

Scott Steiner enjoyed the star-studded evening, especially as Breakker was allowed to give a speech at the ceremony:

"That was great. I got inducted into the Dan Gable Hall of Fame in Iowa, but when I got a call from WWE, the fact that Bronson was the guy to introduce us made it all that more special. It was a good night." [9:29 – 9:54]

In a separate interview, Steiner recently told Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter that Breakker is ready for the main roster.

