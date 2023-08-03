Legend blasts "self-centered" and "egotistical" Hulk Hogan decision

Hulk Hogan's involvement in the WCW Bash at the Beach 2000 controversy is still heavily debated to this day. Jeff Jarrett, Hogan's opponent at the event, recently gave his thoughts on The Hulkster's actions on the day of the show.

Due to Hogan's star power, WCW gave him full creative control of his character. Jarrett was initially supposed to lose the world title to Booker T in the Bash at the Beach main event. However, Hogan decided at short notice that he wanted to beat Jarrett for the championship instead.

On VICE's Dark Side of the Ring, Jarrett accused his former in-ring rival of only looking out for himself:

"It was the reality the night this happened, and it's the reality as I sit here today saying this. In a business that gave him everything, and that's what he gave back. It's about the most self-centered, egotistical powerplay move that only benefited Hulk, and that's the reality."

In an unexpected turn of events, Jeff Jarrett laid down in the middle of the ring and allowed Hulk Hogan to pin him for the title. Hogan then left the building, at which point former WCW writer Vince Russo cut an explosive promo about the legendary wrestler's unprofessionalism. Russo also reversed the title change, which allowed Booker T to dethrone Jarrett later in the show.

The Dark Side of the Ring episode featured comments from several notable WCW names, including the company's former President Eric Bischoff. More than two decades on, Russo is adamant that everything he did had been approved by Bischoff and Hogan earlier in the day. However, Bischoff claims Russo went off-script after he left the building with the two-time WWE Hall of Famer.

In real life, Hogan later unsuccessfully tried to sue Russo for defamation of character.

Jeff Jarrett disliked his match against Hulk Hogan

Shortly before Bash at the Beach went on the air, Vince Russo informed Jeff Jarrett about the creative plans for his match with Hulk Hogan.

Jarrett recalled how he told Russo that the idea made no sense, especially as Hogan was supposed to be a good guy:

"I was dumbfounded, and I said, 'Vince, this story is not well thought out. It doesn't make any logical sense for a babyface to capture gold this way. It's a real bad taste that if a champion's gonna be a champion, don't you really wanna beat somebody?' And this was the opposite of that."

Watch this week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's UnSKripted to hear Russo's opinion on the Dark Side of the Ring episode.

What do you make of Hulk Hogan's role in the Bash at the Beach 2000 controversy? Let us know in the comments section below.

Please credit Dark Side of the Ring and give a H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription if you use quotes from this article.

What is the one thing missing in Charlotte Flair? We asked Natalya.