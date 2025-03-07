Legend explains logic behind John Cena's WWE heel turn

John Cena stunned the wrestling world at WWE Elimination Chamber by turning heel for the first time in two decades. Reacting to the unexpected moment, legendary wrestler Matt Hardy addressed the possible reason behind the Hollywood star's character change.

Cena has been one of WWE's top good guys since the mid-2000s. On March 1, the 47-year-old won the Elimination Chamber match before attacking his WrestleMania 41 opponent Cody Rhodes. He also joined forces with The Rock and rapper Travis Scott.

On his Extreme Life of Matt Hardy podcast, Hardy speculated that Cena became a bad guy because he wanted a new challenge during his retirement year:

"I think for his final year, if it does legitimately end up being his final year, which it seems like it's going to be, I feel like he would want to work as hard as possible, he would want to make it as memorable [as possible], he would want to supply wrestling fans with indelible memories, and I think turning heel would be something that he would totally have on the plate already. I think that would be one of his ideas as a way to go, to do something different and fresh that he's never done." [31:19 – 31:46]

John Cena will challenge Cody Rhodes for the Undisputed WWE Championship at WrestleMania 41 on April 19-20. If he wins, the veteran superstar will become a record-breaking 17-time world champion.

Matt Hardy addresses John Cena's heel persona

After Elimination Chamber, John Cena refused to answer questions at a press conference and left the media area without saying a word.

Matt Hardy enjoyed his former co-worker's post-show antics and thinks he will make fans "despise" him in the coming months:

"I think John is going to put a lot of pride behind this heel turn. He's gonna work really, really hard to be the opposite of what he was, as the Hustle, Loyalty, and Respect guy, who [met] all the Make-A-Wish kids, who set records, who was just the face of WWE. I think he's gonna go the complete opposite direction and he's gonna do everything that he can to make you despise him." [32:34 – 32:56]

While Cena has not yet explained his heel turn, Cody Rhodes' new rival has kept fans guessing by posting cryptic messages on social media.

