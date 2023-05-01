Legend says Chris Benoit was Eddie Guerrero's best friend, not Rey Mysterio (Exclusive)

Rey Mysterio was not Eddie Guerrero's best friend in the wrestling business, according to former WWE Superstar Chavo Guerrero.

Chavo, Eddie's nephew, recently caused a stir when he claimed in a Captain's Corner virtual signing that Mysterio only references the Guerrero name for selfish reasons. The one-time ECW Champion later stated that he was only joking around.

In an interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter, Chavo clarified a comment that he made about Eddie's friendship with Mysterio:

"Basically, I said, 'Hey, Rey, I get it, we all loved Eddie. You loved him too. You guys were very good friends, not best friends like you keep saying, because he had one best friend and it wasn't you, but he loved you like a brother, one hundred percent.'" [2:08 – 2:27]

While Eddie and Mysterio have always had a great relationship, Chavo believes Chris Benoit and former WCW wrestler Spyder were closer to his uncle:

"When Eddie died, Rey found out just like everybody else. I didn't have to call Rey. I did call Chris Benoit because that was Eddie's best friend, and his other best friend out of wrestling was a guy named Art Flores – if you remember he was Spyder in WCW – and his third best friend really was me." [2:28 – 2:50]

Watch the video above to hear Chavo explain his recent comments about Rey Mysterio in detail.

On November 13, 2005, Eddie Guerrero passed away at the age of 38 due to acute heart failure. To this day, he is widely viewed as one of the most entertaining wrestlers of all time.

s̑̈ @uwublonded Eddie Guerrero is the greatest Mexican wrestler EVER, Mexicans don’t make it to the top of WWE like him & Rey. I’m glad there’s someone like Rey Mysterio to keep that legacy alive & strong. Eddie Guerrero is the greatest Mexican wrestler EVER, Mexicans don’t make it to the top of WWE like him & Rey. I’m glad there’s someone like Rey Mysterio to keep that legacy alive & strong. ❤️🇲🇽 https://t.co/LAczuv0rc2

Chavo Guerrero added that while his uncle and Rey Mysterio were close, they did not travel to shows with each other:

"Don't get me wrong, he [Eddie] loved Rey, but they weren't best friends. They didn't travel together. That wasn't what it was. They did have high regard for each other, absolutely." [2:53 – 3:02]

Chavo also revealed the full details of a recent text message exchange he had with Mysterio about his controversial remarks.

