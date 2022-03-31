Wrestling legend says Drew McIntyre should quit the business if he loses at WrestleMania 38 (Exclusive)

WrestleMania 38 is just a few days away, and the predictions are coming in thick and fast from all corners of the internet.

The legendary Kenny Bolin appeared on Sportskeeda Wrestling's WrestleMania preview show and provided his picks for all the matches confirmed for the two-night event.

It's safe to say that the former manager has not been a fan of Drew McIntyre's feud with Happy Corbin and Madcap Moss, as he was brutally honest while breaking down the program.

Bolin stated that The Scottish Warrior should be incredibly annoyed with himself if he gets booked by WWE to lose against Corbin.

"Oh my god, that is just the dumbest thing going on on television right now," claimed Kenny Bolin. "And if Drew McIntyre loses to that nonsense, then he should quit the business. He should talk to whoever booked it. OVW boy, I'll definitely be going with Drew McIntyre all the way." [19:53-20:12]

Kenny Bolin made a similar comment regarding The New Day's match against Sheamus & Ridge Holland as he backed the babyfaces to come out on top.

"Once again, The New Day should be absolutely ashamed of themselves if they get booked to lose this damn thing and just quit the business!" added Bolin. [25:06-25:13]

Drew McIntyre is the favorite to win at WrestleMania 38

It should surprise nobody that Drew McIntyre will walk into The Show of Shows as the odds-on favorite to defeat Happy Corbin.

The former WWE Champion has been battling Corbin and Moss since the start of the year, and many fans expect him to return to the world title picture after WrestleMania.

The company reportedly has plans for Drew McIntyre to challenge the winner of Roman Reigns vs. Brock Lesnar after WrestleMania. McIntyre has had to wait for his opportunities in the main event scene, and he could finally get some share of the spotlight after the mega event in Dallas.

What are your predictions for Drew McIntyre after 'Mania? Will he regain his lost momentum as a top babyface?

