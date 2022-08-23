"Greatest wrestling event of my entire career" - Legend on Ric Flair's last match (Exclusive)

Ric Flair’s final match has received a glowing review from one of the most legendary wrestling promoters of the last four decades.

Flair teamed up with his son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to defeat Jay Lethal and Jeff Jarrett in his final in-ring encounter. Jerry Jarrett, Jeff’s father, thought the event was the best spectacle he has ever seen in wrestling.

Speaking to Sportskeeda Wrestling Senior Editor Bill Apter in early August, Jarrett made it clear that he is enjoying life at the age of 79. He also confirmed that he keeps up to date with the modern-day wrestling product:

“I’m spending a lot of porch time. Yes, I have one [a rocking chair], kind of a glider, lounge,” Jarrett said. “Absolutely [still watches wrestling], this past weekend I witnessed the greatest wrestling event of my entire career.” [0:52-1:24]

Jarrett watched SummerSlam 2022 on July 30 before attending Ric Flair’s tag team match on July 31. While the wrestling legend enjoyed both shows, he was particularly impressed with the production of Flair’s last match.

“It [SummerSlam] was an exciting event,” Jarrett continued. “It [Brock Lesnar tractor segment] wasn’t my thing! But the next night, [Ric Flair’s] final match. I have never witnessed an event that the people stood up on the opening match and did not sit down through the main event. I thought, ‘How in the world will they follow this?’ They not only followed it, but it was emotional, it was dramatic, and it was just very, very special.” [2:33-3:25]

Jerry Jarrett compares Ric Flair’s last match to an all-time classic contest

Jerry Lawler, Jerry Jarrett’s long-time business partner, feuded with Jack Brisco in a series of memorable matches in the 1970s.

Jarrett previously regarded a match between Brisco and Lawler as the most emotional that he has ever seen in the wrestling business. However, he believes Ric Flair’s tag team match was even more captivating than the legendary Brisco vs. Lawler encounter.

“The best match I ever saw was also emotional, and that was Jerry Lawler against Jack Brisco many years ago in the Mid-South Coliseum,” Jarrett added. “This one surpassed it, and I never thought I would see a match that surpassed the Brisco-Lawler match. I could not have been more proud of Jeff.” [3:26-3:54]

Flair has recently hinted that he could be tempted to wrestle again. Earlier this week, former WCW and WWE star Paul Roma challenged the 73-year-old to a one-on-one match.

