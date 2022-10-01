Legend on top WWE Superstar possibly joining a new Bray Wyatt faction

Tommy Dreamer has given his take on Karrion Kross — one of WWE's top superstars — possibly joining a Bray Wyatt-led faction with Dexter Lumis.

Although not a member of the current WWE roster, Wyatt is among the names expected to return in the Triple H era. There has been fan speculation that Kross and Lumis could form an alliance with the two-time Universal Champion, should he return.

During a recent edition of Busted Open, Tommy Dreamer discussed how certain up-and-coming stars often join factions to reach the next level of their careers. He used Randy Orton and Batista's stints in Evolution as an example. However, the ECW legend added that Lumis and Kross may not benefit from the same creative approach:

"Lumis and Karrion Kross don't need to be built [in a faction]." Dreamer continued, "Bray Wyatt coming back... he's such a polarizing figure. Throwing him into a WarGames and all that stuff, yes, that's gonna be amazing. But when you have the WWE or if you have something like a Survivor Series, they would put people together that are super duper established."

Survivor Series 2022 in November is set to feature the WarGames stipulation. While seeing a Wyatt-led team in this type of match would draw significant attention, Dreamer thinks that Kross and Lumis are already succeeding as singles stars:

"But you also sometimes gotta see the business because if you lump everyone together, then you sometimes lose people. I think Dexter Lumis is doing a great job by himself, and so is Karrion Kross," said Dreamer.

Karrion Kross and Dexter Lumis' current storylines in WWE

On WWE RAW, Dexter Lumis is involved in a stalker angle with The Miz. Thus far, both men have featured together in multiple segments, including one where the former NXT star invaded his target's house.

The latest episode of the red brand saw Lumis attacking The A-Lister after taking out his security team. Meanwhile, Karrion Kross and Drew McIntyre have been feuding on WWE SmackDown.

Last week, the two stars were involved in a segment that reportedly did not go as planned. You can read more about it here.

