Legendary former WWE Champion confirms he will be at the RAW 30th Anniversary show

On January 23rd, 2023, WWE will present the 30th-anniversary episode of Monday Night RAW, a star who has confirmed his presence for the event is Ric Flair.

Although he has performed for multiple organizations, Flair's time on the red brand is seen as some of his most celebrated work. From forming Evolution with Triple H to his retirement speech in 2008 the night after WrestleMania 24, The Nature Boy was a key part of RAW's longevity.

Speaking on his To Be The Man podcast, Ric Flair said the company has invited him to be part of the show next January in Philadelphia.

"I've been invited and it's a f**king big deal. Why, because it's Raw and it's a big f**king deal. I'm on it, hell yea are you kidding me? 30 years." (H/T Wrestling News)

This past summer, the 16-time World Champion rolled back the years as he competed in his last match, as he teamed up with son-in-law Andrade El Idolo to take on the team of Jeff Jarrett and Jay Lethal.

Ric Flair says new WWE star is one of the best on the roster

After his impressive showing against Roman Reigns at Crown Jewel last month, Logan Paul has seemingly earned the respect of the 73-year-old wrestling icon.

Continuing on To Be The Man, Ric Flair said that the WWE newcomer is above almost the entire roster after competing in just three matches with the company.

"That's what I looked at, I mean, you and I like wrestling, period, but damn, Logan Paul put on a hell of a show with Roman, man," said Ric Flair. "I mean, I can't remember who said it, but he is better than 90% of the guys that work full-time." (H/T Sportskeeda)

Despite coming away from the match against Reigns with a loss, Logan Paul was undoubtedly seen by both the fans and performers alike as a legitimate superstar.

