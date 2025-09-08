Legendary WWE tag team confirms reunion; sends a message ahead of RAW

One of the most decorated and beloved tag teams in WWE is back together and has sent a message to fans ahead of their appearance on the upcoming RAW. Jey and Jimmy Uso, who reunited last week on the red brand, are scheduled to address the crowd about their future in Milwaukee.Jimmy came out to his brother's rescue last Monday night after The Vision's Bronson Reed and Bron Breakker began brutalizing Jey in the final minutes of the show. The two brothers stood tall as the episode went off the air.Considering The Yeet Man has been outnumbered by The Vision on several occasions, it's safe to assume he and Jimmy can officially announce they are bringing back their tag team to face Breakker and Reed. Ahead of WWE RAW, the duo sent out a message to fans, confirming what's in store for them.&quot;Aye.. Keep talking… Keep watching too🔥…. BAMFS #BigIshComingSoon,&quot; tweeted The Usos.Disco Inferno defends WWE's booking of Jey UsoSince Jey Uso has been presented as a main eventer in WWE over the last few months, a section of fans believes his reunion with Jimmy is a sign that the company lost faith in him. Disco Inferno, however, believes The Usos were just as big as any singles act and that it wasn't a demotion for The Yeet Man.&quot;The Usos being together actually elevates them. The Usos main evented as a tag team, one of the nights of WrestleMania. That's not down on the card, you know what I'm saying? You put them in storylines that are strong. The only thing that devalues them is their storylines, but they have huge value as a tag team,&quot; Disco said.With Wrestlepalooza 2025 less than two weeks away, it'll be interesting to see if The Usos team up to take on The Vision at the premium live event.