Curious Jey Uso comparison surfaces after apparent WWE demotion; veteran defends Bloodline member

A longtime wrestling veteran has defended Jey Uso after seemingly getting demoted back to the tag team division with his brother, Jimmy Uso. The legend also made a curious comparison between "Main Event" Jey and a current WWE champion.

At the end of Monday's episode of RAW, "Big Jim" rescued his twin brother from Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed. Jey appealed to his brother as the show went off the air, saying that he "can't do it alone" and he "needs" Jimmy's help in fighting the behemoth duo of The Vision.

While it's still unclear if The Usos are reuniting permanently, Konnan answered a question about Jey Uso's apparent return to tag team wrestling. He doesn't see it as a demotion since The Yeet Master had a very successful stint as a singles wrestler, comparing his level to Sami Zayn, who is the current United States champion.

"Jey somehow caught fire. That yeet thing got really, really over. And so they decided to go with him as a single, and I don't think they thought it was going to be that strong. It was so strong they ended up having him win the Royal Rumble and the strap. They still keep him strong. He's kind of like in the Sami Zayn thing. They don't have him as on top, but they're keeping him strong and he's one step from being on top," Konnan said on the Keepin' It 100 podcast.

With Wrestlepalooza right around the corner, The Usos reuniting to face Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed is possible. Jimmy and Jey Uso could avenge Roman Reigns, who was taken out by The Brons at Clash in Paris.

Disco Inferno doesn't think The Usos reunion isn't a demotion for Jey Uso

In the same episode of Keepin' It 100, Disco Inferno disagreed with fans who thought that Jey Uso is getting demoted back to tag teaming. The former WCW star pointed out The Usos' legacy as WrestleMania main eventers and one of the greatest tag teams ever. He just wants to see them in a good storyline rather than thrown together as a team once again.

"The Usos being together actually elevates them. The Usos main evented as a tag team, one of the nights of WrestleMania. That's not down on the card, you know what I'm saying? You put them in storylines that are strong. The only thing that devalues them is their storylines, but they have huge value as a tag team," Disco said.

The last time The Usos teamed up was back in March on WWE RAW in Scotland, beating A-Town Down Under.

