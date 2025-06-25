WWE News Roundup - Former World Heavyweight Champion plans on never wrestling again; Jey Uso demoted? Unfortunate Drew McIntyre update

Welcome to the latest edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's WWE News & Rumor Roundup. Today, we have some big stories involving the likes of Jey Uso and Drew McIntyre.

They aren't exactly positive updates, too, with a wrestling veteran suggesting The YEET Master's push is over. Meanwhile, a major WWE name has reportedly confirmed he has no plans of ever returning to the ring again.

So, let's get right into today's roundup.

#1. Drew McIntyre not returning anytime soon

Drew McIntyre has been away from WWE television since his loss to Damian Priest at Saturday Night's Main Event in May. Unfortunately, there isn't any word on when he will be back.

Insider WrestleVotes spoke about this on the latest Q&A session on Sportskeeda WrestleBinge. He noted that there's nothing on the pipeline regarding McIntyre's return, which suggests he will be out of action for a while longer:

"Nothing on the pipeline recently, which tells me it's not imminent. When he's ready, if I was booking, I'd put him right on the top. I think the guy deserves it and you could tell, when he's not on TV, like as of late, the show is lacking a little bit. So, when he's ready, you put him right back in that main event scene,'' WrestleVotes said. [From 17:30 onwards]

#2. Abyss may never wrestle again

WWE producer and wrestling legend Abyss recently claimed that he isn't planning on having another match. The former NWA World Heavyweight Champion was a TNA mainstay for close to two decades before moving to the Stamford-based promotion as a producer.

While Abyss has appeared on WWE television without his gimmick alongside AJ Styles, he hasn't wrestled in the company. The TNA Hall of Famer told Fightful that he doesn't plan on stepping into the ring and that he is "incredibly fulfilled working as a WWE producer."

#3. WWE is sending Jey Uso back to the tag team division, according to Jonathan Coachman

Jey Uso has dropped out of world title contention in recent weeks, following his loss to Gunther a few weeks ago. He fell to Cody Rhodes in the King of the Ring semi-finals this week in what could be his swansong as a singles main eventer, at least according to Jonathan Coachman.

The WWE veteran spoke about this on Behind the Turnbuckle: The Last Word, suggesting that Uso might be back in the tag team division by SummerSlam in August. The YEET Master would reunite with his twin brother, Jimmy, in this situation:

"Maybe it’s just me, but it was less than three months ago that Jey Uso climbed the top of the mountain. We’re like, ‘He’s going to change his career. He’s going to be a single superstar.’ That lasted 51 days. He loses to Gunther and tonight, he loses clean to Cody Rhodes. It would have done nothing to Cody, but what it would have done for Jey to win that? So tonight again, they’re burying Jey Uso and probably by the time we get to SummerSlam, he is going to be nothing more than a tag team wrestler again," Jonathan Coachman said.

It remains to be seen what's next for Jey Uso. A permanent return to the tag team division might be considered a demotion, considering the OG Bloodline member won the Royal Rumble Match and became World Heavyweight Champion at WrestleMania.

