Legendary WWE tag team reflects on Vince McMahon trying to break them up

A legendary WWE tag team reflected on Vince McMahon trying to break them up early in their careers. McMahon used to be the CEO of WWE but is no longer with the promotion.

The Hardy Boyz were guests on The Ariel Helwani Show today and discussed Vince McMahon trying to split them up as a tag team. Matt Hardy shared that the 79-year-old tried to break them up early during their time with the company.

"Vince, early on, tried to split us up. Like, there were a few different times where, even way before it was time to, I think. Because he saw potential in doing things, and obviously, Vince became a big Jeff (Hardy) guy. He loved Jeff. Jeff has always been more historically popular than I am, but still, I think people forget how popular I am on my own," said Matt Hardy. [From 0:01 - 0:22]

Helwani asked if the duo ever pushed back on Vince McMahon's ideas in WWE, and they revealed that was not the case.

"Not really, I don't think we had that stroke then. There were some times when there was a scenario where they were trying to do something, and Jeff didn't feel comfortable, or none of us really did. And we just like got taken off TV for a few weeks but still did house shows, because they were trying to push us into a split," he added. [From 0:33 - 0:52]

The Hardy Boyz were recently TNA Tag Team Champions but dropped the title to Ryan and Nic Nemeth earlier this year.

Former WWE writer comments on The Hardy Boyz returning to the company

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on Matt and Jeff Hardy returning to WWE.

The Hardy Boyz made some appearances in WWE NXT earlier this year. Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the veteran stated that there were not many tag teams on the roster that would be interesting opponents for the legendary duo.

"It would be great if they kind of had a new, young team there that reminded you of The Hardyz, you know what I'm saying?" Russo said. "And then The Hardyz can get in a program with them with the purpose of getting this new, young team over. But, man, when I'm just looking at that roster and I'm looking at those teams, I don't know off the bat who you'd put them in there with. I mean, New Day or The Street Profits or The Vikings [War Raiders]?" [2:22 – 2:56]

You can check out the video below:

Only time will tell if The Hardy Boyz get the chance to appear on WWE's main roster in the future.

If you use the quotes from the first half of this article, please credit The Ariel Helwani Show with an H/T to Sportskeeda Wrestling for the transcription.

