"Less than you'd have to pay him"- Bloodline member hits back at female WWE personality over allegations regarding Roman Reigns

Paul Heyman of the Bloodline hit back at WWE backstage interviewer Kayla Braxton after she made a hilarious accusation regarding Roman Reigns. It must be noted that the exchange was completely in jest.

Tyrese Haliburton, a basketball player who plies his trade for the Indiana Pacers, was present backstage during WWE SmackDown. When Kayla Braxton interviewed him, she asked if the NBA star acknowledged the Tribal Chief, Roman Reigns.

Haliburton responded in the affirmative, which prompted the backstage personality to ask Paul Heyman if he had paid Haliburton to acknowledge the Head of the Table.

"How much did you pay him to say that @HeymanHustle?!? Thanks for the chat @TyHaliburton22!" - Kayla Braxton tweeted.

The former ECW commissioner responded cheekily, stating that he paid the basketball player less than Kayla Braxton would have to pay Haliburton to date him:

"Less than you’d have to pay him to date you, Msssssss Braxton! @KaylaBraxtonWWE @TyHaliburton22" - Paul Heyman tweeted in response to Kayla Braxton.

Paul Heyman and Kayla Braxton occasionally exchange banter on Twitter and this was another such instance of that. They have had multiple hilarious interactions on WWE television as well.

Paul Heyman apologized to WWE personality Kayla Braxton after Roman Reigns interview

During a 2020 episode of SmackDown, Kayla Braxton interviewed Roman Reigns. However, the Tribal Chief cynically told the interviewer that she wasn’t doing her job properly. This prompted Paul Heyman to apologize to her:

And I apologize to you on behalf of Roman Reigns, for the actions of Kevin Owens. Kevin Owens putting you in that situation was the most unprofessional act I have seen on SmackDown in a long, long time. It's why Kevin Owens should never be the Universal Heavyweight Champion. Obviously, Kevin Owens' mother did not raise a gentleman.

The Bloodline seem set to tackle the Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch) and Drew McIntyre at Survivor Series in a War Games match.

