"Let’s get this f*cking thing over with" - Triple H's alleged reaction to losing a major position after WWE and UFC merger

In the wake of the WWE and UFC merger, it has been revealed that Chief Content Officer Triple H will no longer have a position on the companies' Board of Directors.

This news surprised wrestling fans as they shared their concerns over the 54-year-old legend losing his seat at the table. The Game has served on WWE's board since 2015.

Ultimate Fighting Championship and World Wrestling Entertainment will merge to form TKO group holdings after Endeavour acquires the wrestling company next month for $9.3 billion.

As a result, there has been a shakeup on WWE's corporate front. Triple H's close friend Kevin Nash spoke about the issue on the latest episode of the Kliq This podcast. The 64-year-old veteran was asked about how The Game was dealing with not being on the Board of Directors anymore.

Kevin Nash suggested that the 14-time World Champion is pushing hard to close the UFC and WWE merger as soon as possible, and wants the deal to "be done".

"Whenever we talk, I just know that he wants the merger to be done. That’s the thing, [Triple H's] like ‘let’s get this f*cking thing over with.’ It’s not like he’s upset at anything or sick of anything, like he’s going ‘they do this, this, and this,’ but it’s never an ultimatum," Nash said. [H/T - RSN]

Triple H is reportedly partly responsible for Kairi Sane's rumored return to the WWE

According to the latest reports, the WWE Hall of Famer is perhaps the main reason behind former star Kairi Sane potentially coming back to the company.

The 34-year-old star left the Stamford-based promotion in 2021 and became IGWP Women's Champion in NJPW, going by the name KAIRI. Followed by her return to the Stardom promotion in 2022, she became a free agent earlier this year in March.

The reports by Wrestling Observer Newsletter suggest that IYO SKY's success after winning the WWE Women's Championship along with Triple H's advocacy has played an equal role in the potential re-signing of Kairi Sane.

It remains to be seen how long the Stamford-based company will take to make a deal with the 34-year-old female star to secure her massive return.

