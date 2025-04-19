Lex Luger stands on his feet in an emotional moment at WWE Hall of Fame 2025

The incredible night of the 2025 Hall of Fame kicked off with WWE legend Lex Luger being inducted into the HOF and immortalized in the history books. WCW legend Diamond Dallas Page heaped praises in the name of Luger.

Ad

Lux Luger appeared on the stage near the microphone booth in a wheelchair with his son. However, in a heartwarming moment, The Total Package got up from his wheelchair to deliver his Hall of Fame speech.

The WWE Universe is touched by the moment and has been sharing their wholesome messages on social media. Lex Luger had an illustrious career as a professional wrestler; he has worked with some of the biggest names in history, from Ric Flair, Yokozuna, Hollywood Hogan, and more.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

During his Hall of Fame speech, the 66-year-old legend revealed an interesting insight into his life. He announced that he recently got married to a woman named Robin, whom he met last year. In his speech, Luger also remembered his mother and said, “We made it, Mom.”

The Hall of Fame 2025 headliner and the Chief Content Officer of WWE, Triple H, presented Lex Luger with the HOF signature ring before the ceremony, immortalizing the legend in the Stamford-based promotion’s history books.

We at SportsKeeda wrestling wish The Total Package the best for his future and congratulate him for being inducted into the Hall of Fame.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nayan Kumawat Nayan is a WWE News and Features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling. After completing his bachelor's degree in Mass Communication from Poddar International, he began working as a YouTube script writer. Nayan then transitioned to Pinkvilla as a combat sports writer. He gained valuable experience there before finally coming under the banner of Sportskeeda.



Within 1.5 years, Nayan has written over 1,000 articles, interviewed MFN promotion owners, and conducted a Twitter campaign that gained over 50k retweets and more. He puts fact-checking and mindful journalism above everything by applying a three-check method, where he tries to verify reports from reliable sources and cross-check whether other major publications have covered them.



Looking back at his association with pro wrestling, Nayan recalls being hooked on the sport after watching Shawn Michael vs. The Undertaker at WrestleMania 24. Since then, the product has been an inseparable part of his life.



Apart from The Heartbreak Kid being Nayan's favorite wrestler for his confidence and charisma, he is also a fan of Brock Lesnar due to The Beast's "work speaks louder than words" attitude.



Nayan can be found performing mixed martial arts and reading true crime in his free time. Know More