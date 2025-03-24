Lex Luger did not want young wrestler to take his spot, WWE veteran claims (Exclusive)

Lex Luger was one of the biggest names in the wrestling business in the 1990s. Vince Russo, WCW and WWE's former head writer, believes The Total Package did not want Chuck Palumbo to replace him.

In 1999, Russo left WWE to join WCW alongside fellow writer Ed Ferrara. He wanted Lex Luger to help Palumbo during their short rivalry in early 2000. However, the 2025 WWE Hall of Fame inductee was allegedly more concerned about losing his position on the card.

On Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws, Russo elaborated on the story with host Dr. Chris Featherstone and former WWE star EC3:

"We put Chuck Palumbo in an angle with Lex. He was the younger, mirrored version of Lex, and the idea is that Lex is gonna take this guy under his wing. But, you know, back then just protecting the spot, gimmick, it just didn't work out that way, man." [5:45 – 6:02]

Vince Russo on Chuck Palumbo's WCW career before facing Lex Luger

Before Ed Ferrara and Vince Russo took over WCW's creative direction, Chuck Palumbo trained at the company's Power Plant in Atlanta, Georgia. Legendary wrestler Paul Orndorff, aka Mr. Wonderful, was one of the coaches at the facility.

Russo amusingly recalled how Palumbo and other imposing wrestlers were afraid of upsetting Orndorff during training:

"As big as these dudes were, Chuck Palumbo was a big dude, bro, down at the Power Plant they were scared to death of Paul Orndorff. Oh my God, bro, it was unbelievable to see these freaking monsters afraid of p***ing off Paul. It was unbelievable, man." [7:06 – 7:30]

Palumbo defeated Lex Luger on two WCW Thunder episodes in 2000. The 53-year-old later worked for WWE from 2001 to 2004 before returning for another spell between 2006 and 2008.

Please credit Sportskeeda's The Wrestling Outlaws and embed the video if you use quotes from this article.

