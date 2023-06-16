"Like really?"- Vince Russo slams 29-year-old star for being nervous on WWE RAW (Exclusive)

Former WWE head writer Vince Russo was not impressed with Zoey Stark's promo on Monday Night RAW.

The 29-year-old has been making waves since moving up to the main roster during this year's Draft. She helped Trish Stratus defeat Becky Lynch at Night of Champions and will be competing in the Women's Ladder Match at the upcoming Money in the Bank premium live event.

Zoey also had a war of words with The Man during this week's WWE RAW before the latter's match against Chelsea Green.

Speaking about the segment on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW, Vince Russo stated that the storyline between Becky Lynch and Trish Stratus has come to a standstill.

"Again, bro, I have heard the promo a million times. Nothing gets progressed, Trish Stratus is not there, the story does not get progressed. You're telling us now the same story you told us for the last three weeks, and of course, very predictable once again, Becky going over Chelsea Green."

The wrestling veteran was also unimpressed with Zoey Stark's promo, calling her out for being nervous:

"You know what I noticed with a lot of these performers? You know what I noticed a lot of...[makes dry mouth clicking sound]. Constant. That tells me you have a dry mouth because you're nervous. Like really? You see it constantly with a lot of these performers bro." [57:30 - 58:24]

Zoey Stark does not know whose idea it was to pair her with Trish Stratus in WWE

Zoey Stark seems to be on a rapid ascent in her main roster career. The 29-year-old has got the opportunity to work with a legend like Trish Stratus, which could do wonders for her.

While the duo's alliance has been received well by fans and critics alike, Stark has no clue who was behind the idea of them joining forces:

"Honestly, I don’t know (whose idea it was to put me with Trish Stratus). If you’re asking legitimately, I really don’t know, but whoever came up with that idea, thank you, because I love it. Trish and I, we are getting along great, we’re having a fun time and she’s being awesome and mentoring me and giving me good tips," said Stark. [H/T POST Wrestling]

Zoey Stark will have a golden opportunity to elevate her status at WWE's upcoming premium live event, where she will compete alongside five other stars for the Money in the Bank briefcase.

