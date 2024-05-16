Lilian Garcia shares heartfelt post following WWE RAW return

Monday's WWE RAW featured the surprise return of legendary ring announcer Lilian Garcia. The singer has praised several stars and shared must-see photos from backstage. She also revealed the interesting details behind her return.

Garcia was signed to World Wrestling Entertainment from August 23, 1999 - September 21, 2009, and then from December 6, 2011 - August 1, 2016. She made several appearances in between. The 57-year-old made a surprise return at Monday's RAW in South Carolina. Garcia was introduced to a massive ovation by ring announcer Samantha Irvin, and was asked to do the honor of introducing Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston. Garcia accepted the offer, and praised Irvin for doing an excellent job.

The 25-year-veteran later revealed she originally stopped by RAW to visit, but ended up being on the show. Garcia made another post on her return today, and included backstage photos of several stars including Triple H, Drew McIntyre, Becky Lynch, Michael Hayes, Pat McAfee, and John Cone, among others. She also included a video discussing the experience, and also thanked the Chief Content Officer for supporting the female broadcast team.

"Oh, what a night! What started out as me just driving to Greenville, SC from Columbia to say hi to my @wwe family, ended up with me on the show co-announcing with Samantha Irvin. [face with hand over mouth emoji] That was awesome. Getting to see all my colleagues again and then reconnecting with all of you was so special! And the reception you gave me was so touching!!! [loudly crying face emoji] Thank you Triple H for including me, and for the support you are giving the amazing female broadcast team - Samantha, Alicia Taylor, Kayla Braxton, Cathy Kelley, Kelly Kincaid, Jackie Redmond, Sarah Schreiber and Megan Morant - you ladies are all killing it!! I’m SO proud of you!!! Keep it up!! [clapping hands emoji x 2] [smiling face with smiling eyes emoji] Til next time WWE Universe & Fam! I love you! [winking face emoji] [face blowing a kiss emoji]," Lilian Garcia wrote with the clip below.

Garcia recently began doing keynote and motivational speeches. She began working as an in-cage announcer for PFL MMA in mid-2019, but wrapped up with the promotion last year.

Lilian Garcia shares photo with WWE Chief Content Officer

Triple H is usually the one to post his signature backstage photos with various celebrities and WWE Superstars, but he was the one posing for a photo with a special guest at Monday's RAW.

Lilian Garcia stopped by RAW to visit but ended up introducing the Gunther vs. Kofi Kingston King of the Ring bout. She later shared a photo with Triple H, and thanked him for making the appearance happen.

"This past Monday would not have happened without this man, @tripleh!! Thank you Paul. [smiling face emoji] #wwe #mondaynightraw," Lilian Garcia wrote with the photo below.

Garcia was a trending topic on social media during Monday's RAW. She continues to be a hot topic of discussion among fans this week.