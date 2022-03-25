Lita reveals who she believes is the future of the WWE Women’s Division

Lita believes the future of the WWE women's division is already part of the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer is the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will debut on Friday, March 25 on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

Ahead of this week's episode, WWE released a clip on social media where Austin played a game of word association with the former multi-time women's champion. When asked about SmackDown star Shotzi, she simply stated...

"The future," Lita said regarding Shotzi.

Shotzi has yet to really get a fair chance on the WWE main roster, so for a WWE Hall of Famer to see something special in her will hopefully bode well for her future in the company.

Why WWE isn't using women's legends like Lita at WrestleMania 38

Every year as WrestleMania rolls around, WWE brings in legends and part-timers to fill roles on the company's biggest show of the year.

But more often than not, these spots go to the men's roster, leaving the women's roster to go largely ignored in the legends department.

In terms of singles and tag matches, WWE has only ever utilized a women's legend once on their biggest show of the year. It took place at WrestleMania 35 when Beth Phoenix teamed up with Natalya in a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The decision for WWE not to utilize legends like Trish Stratus and Lita as in-ring competitors on their biggest show of the year is an interesting one and we'll see over time whether this changes.

What do you make of the WWE Hall of Famer's comments? Do you think Shotzi is the future of the WWE women's division? If not her, who should it be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell

LIVE POLL Q. Do you think Shotzi is the future of the WWE Women's division? Yes No 15 votes so far