×
Create
Notifications

Lita reveals who she believes is the future of the WWE Women’s Division

The WWE Hall of Famer knows who the future of the business is.
The WWE Hall of Famer knows who the future of the business is.
Matt Black
ANALYST
comments icon
Modified Mar 25, 2022 03:19 AM IST
News

Lita believes the future of the WWE women's division is already part of the company.

The WWE Hall of Famer is the latest guest on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Broken Skull Sessions. The episode will debut on Friday, March 25 on Peacock and the WWE Network internationally.

Ahead of this week's episode, WWE released a clip on social media where Austin played a game of word association with the former multi-time women's champion. When asked about SmackDown star Shotzi, she simply stated...

"The future," Lita said regarding Shotzi.

Shotzi has yet to really get a fair chance on the WWE main roster, so for a WWE Hall of Famer to see something special in her will hopefully bode well for her future in the company.

"She's my favorite person right now!" 👀Let's play a little word association with @steveaustinBSR's next #BrokenSkullSessions guest, @AmyDumas! https://t.co/bYsHaoNDN6

Why WWE isn't using women's legends like Lita at WrestleMania 38

Every year as WrestleMania rolls around, WWE brings in legends and part-timers to fill roles on the company's biggest show of the year.

But more often than not, these spots go to the men's roster, leaving the women's roster to go largely ignored in the legends department.

In terms of singles and tag matches, WWE has only ever utilized a women's legend once on their biggest show of the year. It took place at WrestleMania 35 when Beth Phoenix teamed up with Natalya in a match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles.

The decision for WWE not to utilize legends like Trish Stratus and Lita as in-ring competitors on their biggest show of the year is an interesting one and we'll see over time whether this changes.

Lita's favorite @WrestleMania moment is absolute 🔥 🔥 🔥 🔥 Make your own #MyWrestleManiaMoment at @ATTStadium on April 2 & 3! @AmyDumas 🎟️ ms.spr.ly/6010wX2sm https://t.co/1G61tOgvQY
Also Read Article Continues below

What do you make of the WWE Hall of Famer's comments? Do you think Shotzi is the future of the WWE women's division? If not her, who should it be? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

A former WWE Superstar discusses Bray Wyatt's current status here.

Edited by Brandon Nell
comments icon
live poll LIVE POLL

Q. Do you think Shotzi is the future of the WWE Women's division?

Yes

No

15 votes so far

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी