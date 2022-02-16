×
"He was right" - Lita reveals that Eddie Guerrero once warned her about dangerous move

Lessons can always be learned in the WWE locker room
Modified Feb 16, 2022 05:58 AM IST
News

Lita never shied away from taking risks inside the squared circle, even if she got hurt in the process.

The WWE Hall of Famer made her in-ring return at the 2022 Royal Rumble and this Saturday she will battle Becky Lynch for the RAW Women's Championship.

Ahead of this Saturday's Elimination Chamber premium live event, Lita sat down with Alistair McGeorge of Metro.co.uk to discuss all things WWE. While talking about her risk-taking nature inside the ring, Lita revealed the one time Eddie Guerrero recommended against doing a certain spot in a match.

"There’s one time. I wanted Eddie Guerrero to powerbomb me," Lita began. "I wanted to jump off the top turnbuckle like I was going to give him a hurricarana to the floor, and he was gonna catch me and powerbomb me. He was like, 'No way, that’s gonna hurt you so bad! I don’t wanna do that to you, it’s gonna hurt you.' I was like, 'No, no, no, it’s gonna be awesome, that’s what I wanna do!' He was so adamant about not doing it, and I was do adamant about doing it – and it hurt me! I landed on the ground like, 'He was right…'"
EXCL: #WWE legend Lita (@amydumas) remembers the late, great Eddie Guerrero and the moment she ignored his warning for THAT powerbomb…@WWEUK @WWEPR #WWEChamber #VivaLaRaza @Metro_Ents @MetroUK metro.co.uk/2022/02/15/wwe…

Lita on wrestling against men throughout her WWE career

The WWE Hall of Famer also spoke on being able to mix it up with the guys inside the ring. Earlier in her career, this was unique at the time because Chyna was one of the only other women to compete against male competitors.

"Definitely my career, from being with Team Xtreme and mixing it up with the guys, was something that was so unique at the time. The only person we’d seen do that before was Chyna," she said. "But Chyna was so huge and powerful and it made sense for her to be going toe to toe with guys, the way I did was a bit more like cat and mouse, and using my body as a weapon, throwing myself around from different angles, just being quicker and getting out of the way. It was a unique way to be able to be smaller and still feminine but being able to mix it up with the guys as well."
I had a bucket list interview last night, getting to chat to #WWE Hall of Famer Lita (@AmyDumas) before #WWEChamber. We covered a lot of ground - first piece should drop on @MetroUK over the weekend! https://t.co/5V1rG4qx6A
What do you make of Lita's comments? Do you remember when Latino Heat delivered a powerbomb on her? Let us know your thoughts by sounding off in the comments section below.

