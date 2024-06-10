Liv Morgan breaks character after receiving gift ahead of WWE RAW

Liv Morgan has broken character ahead of tonight's episode of WWE RAW after a popular star gave her a gift. Tonight's episode of the red brand will air live from Toledo, Ohio.

Morgan celebrated her 30th birthday on June 8 but got a present from a former champion ahead of RAW tonight. Natalya gifted the Women's World Champion some cupcakes and shared it on her Instagram story. In the video, Morgan broke character to give the veteran a hug and her face turned bright red as well.

Sonya Deville was also featured in the video and she got Morgan several gifts for her birthday too. You can check out the video on Natalya's Instagram story by clicking here.

Liv Morgan captured the Women's World Championship by defeating Becky Lynch last month at King and Queen of the Ring. The Man's WWE contract has since expired and she is currently a free agent.

Former WWE writer criticizes Liv Morgan's performance on RAW

Wrestling legend Vince Russo has claimed that Morgan has to stop using her "fake heel laugh."

Speaking on last week's edition of Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW show, Russo stated that Morgan's heel laugh was phony and didn't add to her character. He also blamed WWE's producers for not telling Morgan to abandon the heel laugh and claimed it sounded ridiculous.

"First of all, she's gotta lose that fake heel laugh. It's so phony, and it's so bad. I just don't know... they're in Pennsylvania tonight. Why am I sitting here in Colorado giving this girl directions when you've got 80,000 producers there that should be giving her the same direction? The fake, phony heel laugh is absolutely ridiculous," Russo said. [From 5:10 onwards]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Liv Morgan has seemingly been trying to seduce The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio in recent weeks on WWE RAW. Dirty Dom is involved in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley, who has not appeared since relinquishing the Women's World Championship due to injury following WrestleMania XL.

It will be fascinating to see what Rhea Ripley has to say to Liv Morgan when she is cleared to return.

