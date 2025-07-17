Liv Morgan breaks online silence to defend Dominik Mysterio

Liv Morgan sent a fiery message today on social media to reiterate her relationship with WWE RAW star Dominik Mysterio. The Judgment Day member is the reigning Intercontinental Champion and is currently involved in a rivalry with AJ Styles.

WWE shared a video today featuring stars such as CM Punk and Rhea Ripley discussing Dominik Mysterio's time in the company. During the video, Punk claimed that the Intercontinental Champion was unable to read, and Ripley joked that she was unaware of who he was.

Mysterio reacted to the video with a GIF of a disappointed Gordon Ramsay, and Liv Morgan responded to his message. She shared a GIF from the classic Adam Sandler film The Waterboy, humorously suggesting that she would go after everyone who said anything bad about her storyline boyfriend. You can check out Morgan's hilarious post by clicking here.

Liv Morgan confronted Nikki Bella last month on RAW and hit the former Divas Champion with an Oblivion. Unfortunately, the 31-year-old suffered a shoulder injury during her match against Kairi Sane on June 16 and will be out of action for the foreseeable future.

Vince Russo pitches new WWE role for Liv Morgan

Vince Russo recently pitched a new role for Liv Morgan on WWE television while she recovered from her injury.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Writing with Russo show, the legend suggested that Morgan could become the Commissioner while she was unable to compete in the ring. Russo noted that the company should give her something to do on television instead of sending her home for several months to recover.

"Bro, I swear, if I was her, I would bring her back and work it out in such a way where she's either got something over Pearce's head, or Aldis' head, and now all of a sudden she's like Commissioner of the women's division or something like that. She needs to have a role on TV, bro. They cannot sit her home for four months." [1:41 – 2:07]

You can check out Russo's comments in the video below:

Dominik Mysterio was supposed to defend the Intercontinental Championship against AJ Styles at WWE Night of Champions last month, but the match was postponed. The 28-year-old captured the title at WrestleMania 41 by pinning his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, in a Fatal 4-Way match.

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

