Liv Morgan comments on hilarious botch ahead of major WWE event

Liv Morgan commented on a hilarious botch ahead of a major WWE event today on social media. The 30-year-old is currently one-half of the Women's Tag Team Champions alongside Raquel Rodriguez.

The promotion is currently on tour in Europe and makes a stop in Germany, where Morgan will be performing at a show tonight. She took to her X (fka Twitter) account to promote the event, but hilariously got the name of the city wrong. The Judgment Day star stated that she would be in Düsseldorf tonight, but that was not the case.

Morgan quickly corrected her mistake and noted that she would be performing in Hanover, Germany, tonight for a WWE live event.

"I’m crying I’m not in Düsseldorf I’m in Hanover 😂😭," she wrote.

Earlier this year, Rodriguez and Morgan were accused of being suspects in the attack on Jade Cargill in November, 2024. However, Cargill returned during the Women's Elimination Chamber Match and delivered a brutal beatdown on Naomi, who has since admitted that she was The Storm's mystery assailant.

The Judgment Day star confronted Jade Cargill this past Friday on WWE SmackDown and suggested that she was owed an apology. Cargill and Morgan will be squaring off next Friday in a singles match on the blue brand.

Vince Russo reacts to Liv Morgan's confrontation on WWE SmackDown

Wrestling legend Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on the promo between Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill this past Friday on SmackDown.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's BroDown LIVE!, Russo criticized the promo for coming off as scripted. The veteran added that there was a lack of emotion during the segment between Liv Morgan and Jade Cargill, and such things should not be happening, especially for pre-taped material, where stars have the opportunity to indulge in more than one take to get it right.

"I wish they would have did a couple of takes, the Jade Cargill interview, because there was not enough emotion. It sounded scripted. When Liv and, and Rodriguez came in, it sounded even more scripted... This just really came off as scripted. Everything was plotted. There was a lack of emotion. And that should not happen when you're doing a pre tape like this, Mac." [From 15:28 onwards]

You can check out the video below for Russo's comments:

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez captured the Women's Tag Team Championship from Bianca Belair and Naomi last month on WWE RAW. It will be interesting to see if The Judgment Day duo will be defending their titles at WrestleMania 41 next month.

