Liv Morgan comments on major WWE star's appearance

Liv Morgan commented on a major WWE Superstar's appearance ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown. This week's episode of the blue brand will air live from the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington.

Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan are the reigning Women's Tag Team Champions and are scheduled to defend the titles against the winners of the Gauntlet Match scheduled tonight on SmackDown. Morgan took to X/Twitter today to wonder why her tag team partner's new WWE render had her in street clothes instead of her ring gear.

"Why Raquel in street clothes," Morgan wrote.

Morgan then followed up her comment by claiming Rodriguez looked good in her new render on the company's website.

"She look good tho," Morgan added.

Morgan and Rodriguez defeated Bianca Belair and Naomi to become the Women's Tag Team Champions for the third time together earlier this year.

Liv Morgan shoots down the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing major WWE star

Liv Morgan recently shared her thoughts on the idea of Dominik Mysterio facing Rhea Ripley in a mixed singles match.

Dirty Dom used to be in a storyline relationship with The Eradicator, but he betrayed her in favor of Morgan last year at SummerSlam. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, the 30-year-old claimed that Mysterio was a gentleman and would never strike a woman. She added that the idea was dumb, and Mysterio had already gotten the better of Ripley emotionally:

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rhea Ripley captured the Women's World Championship from Liv Morgan on the debut episode of RAW on Netflix in January. However, Ripley has since lost the title to IYO SKY and will be competing in a Triple Threat M atch for the gold at WWE WrestleMania 41.

It will be fascinating to see which team wins the Gauntlet Match tonight on SmackDown to earn a shot at the Women's Tag Team Championship at WrestleMania 41 next weekend.

