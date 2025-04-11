Where is WWE SmackDown tonight? (April 11, 2025): Location, time, match card, and more

Tonight's WWE SmackDown is lined up with a few exciting matches with major implications for WrestleMania 41, as well as several appearances from top superstars.
The April 11, 2025, episode of WWE SmackDown will take place at the Climate Pledge Arena in Seattle, Washington. It has a capacity of up to 18,300 and is the home of the NHL's Seattle Kraken, the NCAA's Seattle Redhawks, and the WNBA's Seattle Storm.
Several shows from the Stamford-based promotion took place in tonight's arena. It was also the home of a couple of Premium Live Events like the 2009 No Way Out and the 2011 Over the Limit. The last time WWE was at the Climate Pledge Arena was for the September 13, 2024, episode of Friday Night SmackDown.
WWE Friday Night SmackDown: Venue and Timing
City: Seattle, Washington
Venue: Climate Pledge Arena
Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 7 p.m. Central Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Time
Where to get tickets for tonight's WWE SmackDown?
Fans who want to watch the show live can purchase tickets through Ticketmaster. One ticket ranges from $55.50 to $755, while two tickets are $55.50 to $755.50.
What to expect for the upcoming Friday Night SmackDown?
As of this writing, two matches are scheduled to appear with appearances from current and former world champions.
Cody Rhodes has been present on several episodes of RAW and SmackDown these past few weeks, where he would have a verbal exchange with John Cena. Their latest meeting ended with The American Nightmare attacking The Cenation Leader on RAW. Tonight, the Undisputed Champion will return to the blue brand.
Drew McIntyre and Damian Priest have crossed paths for a while on WWE SmackDown. In one of their meetings, The Archer of Infamy's attack on The Scottish Warrior ended with his rival getting glass in his eye. Tonight, both men will meet face-to-face.
Rey Fenix had a successful WWE debut last week against Nathan Frazer, but it wasn't enough to scare away other competitors. In the upcoming WWE SmackDown show, he will face Berto in singles action.
Finally, a Women's Tag Team Gauntlet match will be held tonight to determine who will face Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan at WrestleMania 41 for the Women's Tag Team titles. The women involved are Kayden Carter and Katana Chance, Lyra Valkyria and Bayley, Shayna Baszler and Zoey Stark, B-Fab and Michin, Piper Niven and Alba Fyre, and Natalya and Maxxine Dupri.