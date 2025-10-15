Liv Morgan confirms she still supports Dominik Mysterio despite his recent actions

Liv Morgan confirmed today that she still supported WWE Superstar Dominik Mysterio despite his recent actions. The Judgment Day star is the reigning Intercontinental Champion on WWE RAW.

Ad

Morgan is in a storyline relationship with Mysterio, but has been absent from WWE television since her shoulder injury on the June 16 edition of the red brand. Mysterio battled CM Punk at a live event today in Melbourne, and fans started a "We Want Liv!" chant.

Mysterio did not appear to enjoy the chants for Liv Morgan and made a heel gesture to the crowd. The Intercontinental Champion also attempted to reunite with Rhea Ripley, but it backfired. Despite Dirty Dom's actions, Morgan took to social media today to retweet one of his posts, seemingly confirming that she still supports the 28-year-old.

Ad

Trending

The former champion reposted Mysterio today on X. [Image credit: Liv Morgan on X]

10 WWE Stars Who Are Now Banned - Find Out Now!

Rhea Ripley and Dominik Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship while they were both members of The Judgment Day. However, Dominik Mysterio betrayed Rhea Ripley at SummerSlam 2024 to align with Liv Morgan.

Ad

Vince Russo criticizes Dominik Mysterio's faction on WWE RAW

Wrestling veteran Vince Russo recently shared his thoughts on WWE's booking of Dominik Mysterio and The Judgment Day on RAW.

Speaking on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW podcast, Russo claimed that The Judgment Day's popularity decreased once Rhea Ripley and Damian Priest exited the group last year. He also noted that the promotion missed an opportunity to make Mysterio into a bigger star after Priest and Ripley departed the faction.

Ad

"Guys, let's face it. The Judgment Day was over the day Damian Priest and Rhea Ripley left. It was over. It was done when they left. That's when they could have done something with Dom. But they went on and on and on. That's why The Vision had a very short existence," Russo said.

Ad

FADE @FadeAwayMedia PUT SOME RESPECT ON DOMINIK MYSTERIO NAME #WWERAW

Liv Morgan was Women's Tag Team Champion alongside Raquel Rodriguez when she was injured earlier this year on RAW. Roxanne Perez replaced Morgan in the tag team, but the duo lost the titles to Alexa Bliss and Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Robert Lentini Robert Lentini is a writer from Boston, MA.



He joined Sportskeeda Wrestling in 2022. Robert spent six years at SEScoops covering RAW, Dynamite, SmackDown, and Rampage as well. Know More

Make Sportskeeda your preferred choice for WWE content by clicking here: Source preferences