Liv Morgan gets into heated argument with popular WWE star ahead of SmackDown

Liv Morgan and a popular WWE Superstar have gotten into an intense argument on social media ahead of this week's episode of SmackDown. Morgan captured the Women's World Championship at King and Queen of the Ring this past Saturday.

Latino World Order's Zelina Vega and Liv Morgan have gotten into a war of words online ahead of tonight's show in Albany, New York. Vega reacted to Morgan kissing The Judgment Day's Dominik Mysterio this past Monday night on RAW and claimed it was laughable:

"Bro I don’t even like Rhea but this is on a laughable level of messed up. She grabbin all on his ratty mullet like that? Nahhhh 😂 you wildin Liv. Could never be me out in these streets. #sucia," she wrote.

The 29-year-old responded by bashing the LWO member for losing to Rhea Ripley last year at Backlash in Puerto Rico:

"You let Rhea beat and embarrass you in front of your family and home territory as you were wearing your flag draped on your back. Could never be me 💁🏼‍♀️ And besides… I think I liked it," wrote Morgan.

The veteran reacted to Morgan's message by taking a huge shot at her and Dominik Mysterio. You can check her response by clicking here.

"Yaa except, I’m not embarrassed by losses & go on these weird single white female revenge missions. My people STILL cheered & have my back. You don’t need a new BF, ya need a therapist. But! Now I know where Dom got that dirty s****** look he’s been sporting, kissing your a** 💁🏽‍♀️," wrote Vega.

Zelina Vega has never been able to capture a singles title in WWE and appears to be starting a rivalry with Women's World Champion Liv Morgan.

RAW star Zelina Vega reveals her goal in WWE

Former Queen's Crown winner Zelina Vega has shared that she wants to become WWE Women's Champion.

Speaking with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Bill Apter in an exclusive interview last month, Vega noted that she wants to win a major singles title in the promotion. She stated she has already accomplished a lot but winning the title would prove her doubters wrong:

"I feel like I've gotten the chance to do some amazing things, work with some amazing people. Andrade, and obviously I got to work very closely with Rey, I got to be the first ever Queen of the Ring, and tag champion, but I've never actually gotten to be WWE Women's Champion. So that's my goal. It's something that I really wanted to do and prove that I can do. There's been so many doubters and people who thought I couldn't do any of what I've accomplished." [From 0:38 onwards]

Dominik Mysterio accidentally helped Liv Morgan defeat Becky Lynch this past Monday night on WWE RAW and sent a hilarious message after the show. It will be interesting to see if Vega and Morgan bring their social media rivalry to the ring moving forward on WWE television.

