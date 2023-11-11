Liv Morgan has harsh reaction to current WWE champion's historic betrayal

Liv Morgan has delivered a harsh message to Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley ahead of tonight's edition of WWE SmackDown.

Morgan has been out of action for several months now. Ripley brutally attacked Morgan on the July 24 edition of WWE RAW and hit her multiple times with a steel chair. Morgan recently was featured in the movie The Kill Room during her hiatus from the company and has disclosed that she is hoping to do more acting work in the future.

Earlier today, USA Network posted on X that Ripley and Morgan breaking up as a tag team still hurts. The two stars were briefly a tag team but never captured gold together. Ripley reacted to the post by USA Network with a GIF of The Judgment Day laughing.

Morgan took to social media to react to Ripley's post and shared an image of herself giving the middle finger to the Women's World Champion. You can check out Morgan's harsh message to Ripley by clicking here.

WWE RAW star Rhea Ripley reveals Liv Morgan refused to join The Judgment Day

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley recently shared that Liv Morgan has declined to join The Judgment Day faction several times.

During an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling, Rhea Ripley admitted that she has asked Morgan to join the group several times. The 27-year-old added that Morgan has refused to join the popular faction because she is stubborn.

"You know, I've put the offer out to Liv before, and she's denied it every single time. So I think that's more of a Liv Morgan question than a Rhea Ripley question because I have tried, but she's really stubborn," said Rhea Ripley. [1:05 - 1:20]

Raquel Rodriguez has recently shared that she misses Liv Morgan and cannot wait for her return. Only time will tell when the former SmackDown Women's Champion will make her return to WWE, and if she will opt to team up with Rodriguez once again.

