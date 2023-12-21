Liv Morgan looked pretty in her mug shot following her arrest in Florida for 3 reasons, claims WWE veteran

WWE veteran Jim Cornette recently commented on Liv Morgan's mug shot.

The former SmackDown Women's Champion was arrested a few days ago in Florida for possession of marijuana. Her mug shot soon went viral on social media. Many fans complimented how the 29-year-old looked in her mug shot, claiming she was beautiful.

During a recent episode of the Jim Cornette Experience podcast, the wrestling veteran's co-host Brian Last stated that Morgan's mug shot was one of the best-looking mug shots he had ever seen. Cornette then commented, claiming the WWE star knows how to take a photo, expected the picture to go viral, and was probably going shopping:

"Well, she knows how to take a picture in any circumstance apparently and she was at the same time probably thinking, 'What, you know, this is probably gonna get out, so I might I might better brush my hair.' And she was obviously not like coming back from some four-day f***ing drunken binge out of the local fall and crawl tavern. She was probably going shopping somewhere," he said. [6:41 - 7:06]

Will WWE punish Liv Morgan?

Despite her arrest, reports suggested Liv Morgan has no backstage heat in the Stamford-based company. Other reports even claimed she is scheduled to be involved in a high-profile program.

Meanwhile, wrestling veteran Rene Dupree predicted on his Cafe de Rene podcast that the company would give the former SmackDown Women's Champion a "slap on the wrist."

"I think it's just gonna be a slap on the wrist because they don't care about weed anymore in the WWE," the former Tag Team Champion said.

