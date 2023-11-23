Liv Morgan makes public appearance ahead of Survivor Series

Liv Morgan has made a public appearance ahead of WWE Survivor Series 2023 this Saturday night.

This year's Survivor Series premium live event is shaping up to be an eventful show. Randy Orton is set to make his long-awaited return to team up with Cody Rhodes, Sami Zayn, Jey Uso, and World Heavyweight Champion Seth Rollins against The Judgment Day in a WarGames match this Saturday. There will also be a Women's WarGames match at Survivor Series featuring Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Becky Lynch, and Shotzi versus Damage CTRL.

Santos Excobar recently betrayed Rey Mysterio and will face Carlito in a singles match on Saturday. The Miz will attempt to win the Intercontinental Championship for the ninth time in his career when he battles Gunther, and Rhea Ripley will be defending her Women's World Championship against Zoey Stark at Survivor Series as well.

Ahead of the premium live event, Drew McIntyre, Byron Saxton, and Liv Morgan stopped by Dion's Chicago Dream non-profit organization in Chicago. Liv Morgan has not competed in a match since the July 17 edition of WWE RAW. She played a role in the recently released film The Kill Room, starring Uma Thurman and Samuel L. Jackson, during her hiatus from the company.

WWE Superstar provides an update on Liv Morgan's return

Raquel Rodriguez has shared that Liv Morgan is on her way back and that she misses her tag team partner terribly.

Rodriguez and Morgan are a popular duo that captured the Women's Tag Team Championships twice so far. In an interview with Dallas Morning News last month, Rodriguez claimed that Liv Morgan will be back "sooner rather than later" and added that everyone in WWE has been waiting for her to return.

“Yeah, I’ve talked to Liv. She’s doing great. She’s really recovering well. She’s in very good spirits, and of course, she’s very, very anxious to come back. I don’t have a specific date of when she’ll be back. We’re all waiting for her. I know, I miss her terribly. So I’m very excited for that. But I feel like time has been flying, and she’s just been on it, on her recovery. So I would assume she’d be back sooner rather than later. And probably before any of us can really imagine," she said. [H/T: Dallas Morning News]

Liv Morgan has disclosed that she is hoping to do more acting work after her experience on the set of The Kill Room. It will be interesting to see when the former SmackDown Champion finally makes her WWE return.

