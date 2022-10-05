"I'm in the best relationship I've ever been in" - Liv Morgan opens up about life as WWE SmackDown Women's Champion

WWE SmackDown Women's Champion Liv Morgan recently opened up about how her life has changed since winning the title.

Morgan captured the SmackDown Women's Championship after cashing in her Money in the Bank contract and defeating Ronda Rousey at the Money in the Bank premium live event. She has now held the title for nearly three months so far.

Speaking to the Bleav in Pro Wrestling Podcast, the 28-year-old stated that her "honeymoon period" with the WWE SmackDown Women's Championship is not over.

"No, never. This is like the best relationship I've ever been in. (laughs)," Morgan said. (1:11 - 1:16)

Morgan also disclosed that she remained in disbelief for more than a month after winning the title. However, things have changed for her over the past few weeks.

"I feel like over the last couple weeks, the last month or so, it's really really really settled. And it doesn't feel like 'yes, thank you. I'm grateful to be champion.' It feels like 'no, I'm the SmackDown Women's Champion. I'm the rightful SmackDown Women's Champion.' And I'm perhaps the best woman for the job right now," she added. (2:27 - 2:52)

Liv Morgan recently opened up about fans booing her on WWE SmackDown. Check out her comments here.

Liv Morgan will face Ronda Rousey in a SmackDown Women's Championship Match at WWE Extreme Rules

Over the past few weeks, Liv Morgan has been feuding with Ronda Rousey on the blue brand. The two ladies will now square off for the SmackDown Women's Championship in an Extreme Rules match at the premium live event.

Since capturing the title at Money in the Bank, Morgan has defended it twice. The former member of The Riott Squad defeated Rousey at SummerSlam to retain her championship. The match saw a controversial ending as Morgan seemingly tapped out to the armbar before the referee counted her opponent's shoulders down.

Last month, she successfully defended her SmackDown Women's Title again against Shayna Baszler at Clash at the Castle.

Ronda Rousey will make her Extreme Rules debut next Saturday. Check out seven other WWE Superstars who will do the same here.

We asked Evil Uno what's up with Andrade in AEW here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far