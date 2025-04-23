Liv Morgan's heartwarming reaction to Dominik Mysterio's title win revealed

WWE shared Liv Morgan's heartfelt reaction to Dominik Mysterio's WrestleMania victory today on social media. The 28-year-old captured the Intercontinental Championship at The Show of Shows by winning a Fatal 4-Way match.

Dominik Mysterio defeated Bron Breakker, Finn Balor, and Penta to win the Intercontinental Championship this past Sunday night in Las Vegas. He connected with a Frog Splash on his Judgment Day stablemate, Finn Balor, for the pinfall victory.

The promotion released a behind-the-scenes video today revealing Liv Morgan's reaction to Dirty Dom's title win at WWE WrestleMania 41. The 30-year-old celebrated Mysterio's victory by sharing a hug with Raquel Rodriguez and added that she was very happy to see him become champion. You can check out the heartwarming reaction in the video below.

Liv Morgan and Raquel Rodriguez lost the Women's Tag Team Championship to Becky Lynch and Lyra Valkyria at WrestleMania. Bayley was originally supposed to be Valkyria's partner but was attacked by a mystery assailant ahead of the match.

On this past Monday's episode of WWE RAW, Lynch and Valkyria lost the titles back to Morgan and Rodriguez. The Man turned heel after the match and attacked the Women's Intercontinental Champion.

Liv Morgan comments on Dominik Mysterio potentially facing a popular WWE star

Women's Tag Team Champion Liv Morgan is not in favor of Dominik Mysterio squaring off against Rhea Ripley in a singles match.

Mysterio used to be in a storyline relationship with Rhea Ripley but left her behind to align with Morgan at WWE SummerSlam last year. In an exclusive interview with Sportskeeda Wrestling's Riju Dasgupta, Morgan claimed that Mysterio had already destroyed Ripley emotionally, and suggested that it was a dumb idea for the two stars to square off in a match.

"Why do you wanna watch Dominik crush Rhea? First of all, Dominik, he's such a gentleman. He's not gonna hit a woman, so that's just dumb. But, also, if that were to happen, you like Rhea, I'm assuming, he already crushed Rhea mentally and spiritually and emotionally." [2:38 – 3:04]

You can check out the interview in the video below:

Rodriguez and Morgan have been very successful as a duo and have now held the Women's Tag Team Championship four times.

